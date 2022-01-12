ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Grove, IL

Habitat restoration work day at Bliss Woods

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 3 days ago

A habitat restoration work day will be held at Bliss Woods Forest Preserve from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 22. Cutting and stacking invasive shrubs such as honeysuckle and buckthorn will be...

thevoice.us

The Voice

Frosty Fest at Red Oak Nature Center

Fox Valley Park District’s Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 S. River Street in Batavia, will be host to its third annual “Frosty Fest” from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. The public is invited. Activities will include hiking a nature trail followed by hot cocoa...
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

American Rescue Plan

Government Health MoneyAmerican Rescue PlanKane County. The application process is open for $4 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan to assist mental health organizations, homeless shelters, and food pantries in Kane County who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Funding through the Community Support Grants will provide critically needed support for Kane...
KANE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Migration, immigration, in Little White School Museum

The United States and its history are a patchwork of many tales, which have been woven over time from the voyages of peoples, both voluntary and involuntary, traveling from city-to-city, state-to-state, and around the world to find new opportunities. Whether by land, sea or air, travel has played a crucial part in the nation’s economic and cultural identities.
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

Aurora Sunrise Rotary Club special event February 5

After two years of cancellations ASRC (Aurora Sunrise Rotary Club) is announcing the annual event, our 19th. It will be held at the Stonebridge Country Club in Aurora from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. At the Wine and Chocolate Experience, you will enjoy wine, chocolate, appetizers, and...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Good Shepherd United Methodist Church

Charity EventsEventsGood Shepherd United Methodist Church. Elaine Green of Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Oswego, wore a dress daily in December 2021 as part of the Dressember.org campaign against human trafficking. She surpassed her fundraising goal of $2,500, by raising $2,777.15 with two days to go! Green said, “I choose to (be...
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Systemic change necessary to stop biodiversity loss

Jennifer Morris, chief executive officer of The Nature Conservancy, writes:. “As a lifelong conservationist and now CEO of The Nature Conservancy, I am an impatient optimist. I hear the clock ticking on climate change. I see the threats to biodiversity and loss of nature with clear eyes. I listen to the stories from vulnerable populations most directly and immediately affected by droughts, intense storms, and other increasingly severe natural disasters.
ENVIRONMENT
The Voice

Dressember takes aim

Elaine Green of Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Oswego, wore a dress daily in December 2021 as part of the Dressember.org campaign against human trafficking. She surpassed her fundraising goal of $2,500, by raising $2,777.15 with two days to go!. Green said, “I choose to (be...
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

Tom Banning

Carousel VeteransFox Valley Breakfast Club Herschel Luckinbill Veteran of the MonthFox Valley Veterans Breakfast ClubTom BanningVeteran of the month. Tom Banning: U.S. Air Force to full safety engineer. By John Montesano The Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club Herschel Luckinbill Veteran of the Month for January is Tom Banning. Tom, born...
MILITARY
The Voice

Aurora to Reopen 24-Hour Warming Center

With another round of sub-zero temperatures blanketing the area, Aurora’s 24-hour Warming Center has been reopened around-the-clock through the morning on Tuesday, January 11, for those in need of warm shelter. The warming center is located at the Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N. Broadway. All guests must take a...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Greg Zilioli

Carousel Community VeteransA Call to ShouldersFrank PattersonGreg ZilioliVeterans. A Call to Shoulders a benefit for military veterans. By Frank Patterson Greg Zilioli of Aurora has come up with an innovative way to thank military veterans for their service. With his program, A Call to Shoulders, Zilioli welcomes veterans into his woodworking shop on Stolp Island in Aurora, where he teaches them a skill set they can use...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

recycle

Help the environment by making sure your real Christmas tree is reused as mulch and isn’t taken to a landfill.Beginning Monday, Jan. 3, real Christmas trees will be picked up for free during weekly trash and recycling collection. For two weeks – from Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 14...
ENVIRONMENT
The Voice

refugees

CharityAfghan refugeesrefugeesUnited Methodist Church of GenevaLeave a comment. After hearing about the plight of Afghan refugees, Nancie Lillie couldn’t sleep at night. She knew her congregation at United Methodist Church of Geneva already had committed to support several local charities for the holidays. Still, she felt called to ask everyone to do more. Lillie invited Susan Sperry, executive.
GENEVA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Public Library District pausing all in-person programs for January

All in-person programs at the Aurora Public Library District are put on pause starting Tuesday, Jan. 4 through January 31. In response to rising COVID-19 cases, the library is pausing all in-person programs for January at all Library locations. Events and programs will shift to an online platform, will be rescheduled or canceled. Customers can visit aurorapubliclibrary.org/events, call 630-264-4117 or contact the Library via social media for virtual options and other program updates.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Brittnay Haag

Carousel EnvironmentBrittnay HaagUniversity of Illinois Extension. By Brittnay Haag Free your houseplants’ roots this Winter by creating organic art for your home through kokedama, a form of Japanese bonsai, where plants are grown in a special soil mix and wrapped in moss. Kokedama is a uniquely-beautiful way to grow houseplants in a non-traditional way. Kokedamas can...
GARDENING
The Voice

Food pantries receive grants

Holy Angels Food Pantry in Aurora is among 18 pantries selected to receive grants from Northern Illinois Food Bank to help provide better access to food for neighbors in need. The Geneva-based nonprofit awarded about $454,000 in grants to programs in seven Illinois counties for infrastructure improvements, such as new vehicle purchases, facility improvements, and expansion and improved communications and technology.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Katelyn Schultz

Award Carousel MoneyAurora Area Retired Teachers AssociationDick SchindelKatelyn SchultzScholarship. Sugar Grove resident receives AARTA 25th scholarship. Sugar Grove resident Katelyn Schultz, a student at Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove, has received the Aurora Area Retired Teachers Association’s 25th annual scholarship. Dick Schindel, AARTA president, announced the $1,500 award at the social-service group’s membership luncheon Dec. 7, 2021 at Gaslite Manor in Aurora. Accompanied by her...
SUGAR GROVE, IL
The Voice

Holy Angels Food Pantry

Holy Angels Food Pantry in Aurora is among 18 pantries selected to receive grants from Northern Illinois Food Bank to help provide better access to food for neighbors in need. The Geneva-based nonprofit awarded about $454,000 in grants to programs in seven Illinois counties for infrastructure improvements, such as new...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Bees

Historic bees belong to the ages and to our future. “Bake your honey cake, All browning and sweet. Bake it at 3 o’clock for tea, Bake it for you and for me.” —Jo Fredell Higgins Welcome to the New Year 2022. May it be one of joy and plenty. Kings and priests regarded the sanctity of the bees and found...
ANIMALS
The Voice

Aurora, IL
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

