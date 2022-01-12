Habitat restoration work day at Bliss Woods

Award Carousel MoneyAurora Area Retired Teachers AssociationDick SchindelKatelyn SchultzScholarship. Sugar Grove resident receives AARTA 25th scholarship. Sugar Grove resident Katelyn Schultz, a student at Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove, has received the Aurora Area Retired Teachers Association’s 25th annual scholarship. Dick Schindel, AARTA president, announced the $1,500 award at the social-service group’s membership luncheon Dec. 7, 2021 at Gaslite Manor in Aurora. Accompanied by her...
