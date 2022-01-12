ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Democrat to replace Hastings in vacant Florida US House seat

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voSjy_0dj6nePH00
Election 2022-Florida-CD 20 FILE - Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick speaks with the media after being declared the winner of the South Florida 20th Congressional District by the Broward elections Canvassing Board on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Lauderhill, Fla. Cherfilus-McCormick won the Democratic nomination to fill a South Florida congressional seat by five votes in November 2021. She's hoping the general election on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, won't be nearly as close. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File) (John McCall)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Health care CEO Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick was elected to fill the seat of late Democratic Florida U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings on Tuesday, boosting the Democrats’ slim majority in the House.

Cherfilus-McCormick defeated Republican Jason Mariner in the 20th Congressional District, which is firmly Democratic. Hastings was the longest-serving member of the Florida delegation before he died in April of pancreatic cancer.

Democrats outnumber Republicans by a nearly 5-1 ratio in the district, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Turnout in the election was light and expected to be about 12% to 14%. Less than 9% of voters cast mail-in and in-person early voting ballots, with Democrats casting six times as many votes as Republicans.

Reclaiming Hastings’ seat will increase the Democrats’ slender House majority to 222-212, leaving room for no more than four Democratic defections as Speaker Nancy Pelosi tries moving her party’s bills through the House. For much of 2021, that margin was three.

The win will make little difference, however, for the Democrats’ $2 trillion social and environment bill, now stalled in the evenly divided Senate because of objections by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. The package is opposed unanimously by Republicans.

There is one other House vacancy: Republican U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes of California left office last week to join a media company run by former President Donald Trump.

Cherfilus-McCormick’s victory marked a stark contrast to the November primary, when she defeated a field of 10 other Democrats by only five votes, or less than 24%.

She will have to immediately defend the seat in an August primary and, if she wins, the November general election. The runner-up to Cherfilus-McCormick in November’s primary, Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness, has sued to try to overturn the election results. He also plans to run in the August primary.

Demographics worked in Cherfilus-McCormick’s favor on Tuesday. She is the black daughter of Haitian immigrants. About half the voters in the district are Black, compared to about 21% who are white. Mariner is white.

Cherfilus-McCormick also had a huge money advantage. She loaned her campaign nearly $6 million, though has repaid herself $2 million. Still, by late December, she had $1.3 million in her campaign account, compared to less than $24,000 for Mariner.

Mariner is the owner of an advertising company that pays drivers to place ads on their cars. He has served two prison sentences totaling nearly two years. He was last released in 2013 after drug and theft convictions, according to the Department of Corrections.

Mariner’s campaign website said he beat drug addiction and co-founded a drug and alcohol detox facility.

While some people have questioned whether Mariner can run for office because of the felony convictions, Florida voters passed a constitutional amendment giving felons the right to vote. The law implementing the amendment said that all court fees, fines and restitution must be paid before voting rights are restored.

When Mariner registered to vote, he checked a box that said he was previously convicted of a felony, but his voting rights had been restored, said Palm Beach County Elections Supervisor Wendy Sartory Link.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
West Virginia State
City
Hastings, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
arcamax.com

Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins in Florida, becomes nation's newest member of Congress, replacing Alcee Hastings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick was elected Tuesday as South Florida’s — and the nation’s — newest member of Congress. Cherfilus-McCormick held an insurmountable lead Tuesday evening over the other four candidates in the special election in the Broward-Palm Beach County 20th Congressional District. She’ll fill the vacancy created by the April 6 death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Alcee Hastings
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Constitutional Amendment#Republicans#Early Voting#Voting Rights#Ap#Democratic#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Democrats are furious at GOP Rep. Warren Davidson’s tweets comparing D.C.’s pandemic rules to the Nazi regime.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) confronted Davidson on the floor this afternoon. What happened: Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Oho) is facing fierce blowback from Democratic colleagues, many of them Jewish, for numerous tweets this morning saying Washington's mask and vaccine policies are akin to Nazism. On the House floor this afternoon, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
52K+
Followers
87K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy