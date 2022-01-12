ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Kambosos Jr. set for May stadium fight in Australia

 3 days ago
The unified lightweight champion is set for a huge homecoming after Teofimo Lopez win.

Australia’s George Kambosos Jr is now one of boxing’s biggest stars following his victory over Teofimo Lopez for the undisputed lightweight championship last November.

Now plans are slowly being put in place for his next fight, which is set to take place in a stadium in his home country.

An array of names have been mentioned as possible opponents, including Vasiliy Lomachenko and Devin Haney.

Speaking to Fox Sports about what lies ahead, Kambosos is eager to face a “big” name and make Australian boxing history.

“We’ve got to really let Australia know what’s going on and how big this fight will be,” he said. “This will be the biggest fight in Australian history. It’ll be a stadium fight in Sydney or Melbourne. We’re in negotiations with both, and it’ll be very exciting.”

He was asked why he’s targeting the elite 135-pounds for his first defense.

“I wouldn’t be real to the crowd if I told them I’m coming back for an easy fight,” he said. “What for? I’m coming for the big names, and we’re already in negotiations with everybody.”

