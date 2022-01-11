ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirometry Software Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | NuvoAir, Sibelmed, Vitalograph

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Spirometry Software Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Spirometry Software market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Spirometry Software industry as it offers...

atlantanews.net

Power Electronics Market May Set New Growth Story with Panasonic, Energizer, Samsung SDI

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Power Electronics Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SCUD, FSP Europe, Pisen, Mophie, Aigo, Panasonic, Energizer, Lepow, Samsung SDI, DX Power, Powerocks, GP Batteries, Koeok, Yoobao, MI, DBK, Besiter, Xtorm, Pineng, Mili, Samya, Romoss, Sony, Mipow, HIPER & Maxell etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Market Outlook, Epidemiology, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast Report - 2020 to 2030

Apic Bio, Inc., an innovative gene therapy company developing novel treatment options for patients with rare genetic diseases, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for APB-102, the Company's lead gene therapy candidate designed to treat SOD1 amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – a common cause of familial ALS. Source- Apic bio.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Advanced Process Control (APC) Market May Set Epic Growth Story with ABB, Siemens, General Electric

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Advanced Process Control (APC) Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Aspen Technology Inc(US), ABB(Switzerland), Honeywell International(US), Schneider Electric(France), Siemens(Germany), General Electric Software(US), Rudolph Technologies(US), Rockwell Automation Inc(US) & Yokogawa Electric Corporation(Japan) etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Saudi Arabia Paints & Coatings Market Current Scenario with Growth Rate By 2030

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Saudi Arabia paints & coatings market generated $8.7 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $13.4 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key segments, value chain, major investment pockets, and competitive landscape.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Spacer Fluid Market Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2030

Global spacer fluid market size was valued at $197.1million in 2020, and is projected to reach $323.1million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The major factors driving the growth of the global oil well spacer fluids market are the increasing investments in the exploration & production of oil and gas as well assignificant growth of the oil & gas industry in developing countries. Moreover, technological advancements in well cementing are also expected to contribute to the growth of the spacer fluids market trends.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

At a 13.0-GR | Mango Butter Market Projected to Hit $163.4 Million by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Mango butter Market by Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the mango butter market size was valued at $100.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $163.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.0 % from 2021 to 2027. Europe dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly 38% of the total market share. The mango butter market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $63.0 million from 2019–2027.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

At a 6.6%GR, Global Tea Market Would Reach $68,950 Million by 2027

Tea Market by Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," The global tea market was valued at $55,144 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $68,950 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The green tea segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $16,362 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $26,110 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. China is one of the prominent regions in the market that accounted for a sizeable share of the total market in 2019.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Graphene Market Growth Projection by 2027 | USD 876.8 million

Graphene Market growth is driven by increasing demand from the electronics industry. Growing pharmaceutical, oil, coatings, electronics, especially in North America and Asia-Pacific due to the growth of the commercial market, has increased the global graphene market over the forecast period. As per the report published by Allied Market Research,...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Cultured Sugar & Vinegar Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Cultured Sugar & Vinegar Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Cultured Sugar & Vinegar Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Automotive OEM Coatings Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Automotive OEM Coatings Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting....
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

BFSI Security Market 2022: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast till 2027

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security represents the adoption of security solutions and services by financial organizations to mitigate the risk of security breaches and prevent monetary frauds. Some common types of BFSI security services and tools include encryption, access control, firewalls, video surveillance, identity and access management, risk and compliance management, intrusion and fire detection, antivirus applications, etc. BFSI security solutions are reliable, secure, cost-effective, and provide round-the-clock protection against various cybersecurity threats.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market worth $6.6 billion by 2026 - Emerging Trends, Innovations, Key Industry Insights and Opportunities

According to the new market research report "Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market by Service Type (Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, Urinalysis), Application (Pathology, Bacteriology, Virology, Parasitology), Animal, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2026 from USD 3.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

U.S. & India Sports Graphics Market to Reach $4,268 Million at 3.1-GR During the Forecast Period 2023

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, U.S. & India Sports Graphics by Service and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the U.S. & India sports graphics market was valued at $2,820 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,268 million by 2023. The U.S. sports graphics market size was valued at $2,149 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $2,656 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2023; however, the India sports graphics market size accounted for $671 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach at $1,612 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.1%.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Corrugated Packaging Market Research Report - Forecast Till 2030

Corrugated packaging market is projected to be worth USD 415.73 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030), The market was valued at USD 233.61 billion in 2021. The packaging business has seen significant expansion in recent years, particularly in the global corrugated...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Phthalic Anhydride Market Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global phthalic anhydride market was pegged at $3.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in use of phthalic anhydride in manufacturing of alkyd...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Lithium Sulfur Battery Market to Cross $5.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.1%

The global lithium sulfur battery market size was valued at $0.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rapidly growing automotive industry across the globe, increasing electric vehicle sales, and swiftly increasing demand for lithium sulfur battery in several application areas, such as aerospace, renewable energy resources, electronic devices, power & energy, and several end-use industries, are expected to create increased opportunities for the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period. In addition, advantageous properties possessed by lithium sulfur battery as compared with other battery types are expected to boost the growth of the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Farm Equipment Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Farm Equipment Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Farm Equipment Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting. The report contains several major features to gaining a vital market assessment. The report likewise offers top players in this market. The research includes in- depth insight into the global size, share, and developments, along with the growth rate of the Farm Equipment Market to evaluate its expansion during the course of the predicted period. The Farm Equipment market report details insights on crucial factors responsible for the growth of the market shareholders and new players.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Electric Scooter Rentals Market Outlook; Continues to Rise at Good Pace | Lime, Bird, Mobike

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Electric Scooter Rentals Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Lime, Bird, Gogoro, Skip Scooters, Vogo Automotive, Yellow, Dott, Mobike, MeiTuan, Spin & Niu International etc.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanews.net

Pump Jack Market to Cross $5.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%

The pump jack market size was valued at $3.0 billion in 2020, and projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. There is an increase in the demand for petroleum products & crude oil owing to significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, mining, transportation, and others. This fuels the growth of the pump jack market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in number of mature onshore oilfields drives the growth of the pump jack market, globally. However, implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from petroleum fuels, limitations of offshore fields, and rapid development of the electric vehicle sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.
BUSINESS

