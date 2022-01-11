Smart Water Metering Market 2022 Technology Development, Key Manufacturers, Forecast Based on Major Drivers and Trends Up to 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, U.S. & India Sports Graphics by Service and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the U.S. & India sports graphics market was valued at $2,820 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,268 million by 2023. The U.S. sports graphics market size was valued at $2,149 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $2,656 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2023; however, the India sports graphics market size accounted for $671 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach at $1,612 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.1%.

