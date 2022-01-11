ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluetooth Smart Plugs Market Growth Insights, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2027 | D-Link Corp., Belkin International Inc., Etekcity Corporation

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Bluetooth Smart Plugs Market By Type (Two-Hole Plug, Three-Hole Plug, and Porous Plug), Price (Low, Medium, and High), End Use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental...

atlantanews.net

bestnewsmonitoring.com

texasguardian.com

industryglobalnews24.com

atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

Phospholipid Market Size is Likely to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Phospholipid Market by Source, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global phospholipid market was valued at $2,846.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,647.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of...
BUSINESS
Waste-Derived Biogas Market Outlook and Growth Opportunities with Driving Factors Analysis - 2030

The global waste-derived biogas market size was valued at $52.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $126.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. Biogas is a type of renewable energy that can be utilized to replace fossil fuels. It is made mostly of waste materials, and produced as a result of anaerobic digestion. In the business sector, waste feedstock is the most commonly used raw material for biogas production. In addition, increase in usage of agriculture, sewage, and industrial waste as raw materials is predicted to promote the waste-derived biogas market growth throughout the projection period.
MARKETS
Micro Cameras Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Market Drivers, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2026: Nikon, D-Link, Canon

The Latest Released Micro Cameras market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Micro Cameras market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Micro Cameras market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Bosch Security Systems, Sealife Cameras, Tetracam, Nikon, D-Link, Avigilon, Cognex, Honeywell, Canon, Panasonic, BrickHouse Security, Dahua, Blackmagic Design, Sensors Unlimited & Mobotix.
MARKETS
Global Healthcare Analytics Market To Be Driven By The Rise Of Big Data In The Healthcare Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Healthcare Analytics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global healthcare analytics market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, component, deployment model, application, end user, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market worth $6.6 billion by 2026 - Emerging Trends, Innovations, Key Industry Insights and Opportunities

According to the new market research report "Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market by Service Type (Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, Urinalysis), Application (Pathology, Bacteriology, Virology, Parasitology), Animal, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2026 from USD 3.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.
INDUSTRY
Cultured Sugar & Vinegar Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Cultured Sugar & Vinegar Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Cultured Sugar & Vinegar Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and...
MARKETS
Bronchoscopy Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand, End User Analysis

Increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases, growth in demand for minimally invasive surgery, and technological advancement in bronchoscopy propel the growth of the global bronchoscopy market. However, lack of trained physicians and pulmonologists restricts the market growth. On the other hand, growing prospects in emerging Bronchoscopy markets present new opportunities in the coming years.
MARKETS
Blackstrap Molasses Market Expected to Reach $18,185.8 Million by 2027 | CAGR 5.7%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Blackstrap molasses Marketby Form, Application and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the global blackstrap molasses market size is expected to reach $18,185.8 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027. Blackstrap...
MARKETS

