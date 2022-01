It might be rude to stare, but it's also impossible not to. The Ecurie Ecosse LM-C is an irresistible eye magnet when sitting still and quiet in the corner of Hofman's showroom in Henley, looking like an exceptionally well preserved museum piece. But it becomes really magical in the real world: pedestrians stop and stare, point and even turn on their axis to track it moving past. Sitting in the driving seat at a red traffic light, wearing a very silly flying helmet and goggles combo, I hear a shouted greeting over the rumble of the exhaust note. It comes from the Velar in the next lane, whose driver looks about 15 feet in the air from my lowly perch. He clearly knows his sports cars: "is that a C-Type?"

