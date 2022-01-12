ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

County reports 164th COVID-19-related death

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gGyxD_0dj6m0LN00

The Richmond County Health Department reported a new COVID-19-related death of a Richmond County resident on Tuesday, making now five since the new year and bringing the overall total to 164.

A breakdown of the deaths show: 24 African American females, 27 African American males; 3 “other race” females; 1 “other race” male; 2 Hispanic females; 3 Hispanic males; 2 American Indian males; 54 Caucasian females and 48 Caucasian males. One hundred and thirty-two of the deceased have died in a hospital, 25 have died in another healthcare facility, and 7 have died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting.

Additionally, age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

Age Ranges

• 20-39: 5

• 40-49: 10

• 50-59: 26

• 60-69: 44

• 70-79: 41

• 80 & up: 38

The deceased was a Caucasian woman in the 60-69 age range.

The Health Department is offering the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday. No appointment is needed.

The county is providing testing behind the Health Department building at 127 Caroline St. in Rockingham from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday and at the Cole Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Related
Richmond County Daily Journal

CDC encourages use of N95 masks over cloth masks

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials on Friday encouraged more Americans to wear the kind of N95 or KN95 masks used by healthcare workers to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those kinds of masks are considered better at filtering the air. But they were in short supply previously, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials had said they should be prioritized for health care workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Richmond County Daily Journal

Rep. Moss appointed to Transportation Oversight Committee

ROCKINGHAM – Rep. Ben Moss (R-Richmond) on Friday was named to the Joint Legislative Transportation Oversight Committee by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore. Moss represents District 66, which includes all of Richmond and Montgomery counties, and an eastern portion of Stanly County. His other committee memberships include the Appropriations Committee, the Appropriations-Transportation Committee, the Commerce Committee, and is vice chairman of both the Local Government Committee and the Transportation Committee.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Jan. 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:10 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lake View Terrace following a report of a suspect stealing two rocking chairs, valued at $90, from a porch. The case is active. Jan. 8. ROCKINGHAM — At 7:50 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Third...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Opinion | Troubling questions about Cumberland off-duty shooting

On Saturday, Jason Walker was killed by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Fayetteville. It was a month after his 37th birthday. The Cumberland County deputy, Jeffrey Hash, shot Walker multiple times after an incident in which Hash’s truck and Walker’s body made contact on a street near Walker’s family home. Hash told the 911 operator that Walker, who is Black, was unarmed. Hash is not in custody, was not arrested, and has no charges pressed against him at this time.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Prevent lung cancer: test for Radon

January 2022 is National Radon Action Month. January is National Radon Action Month. Each year upwards of 22,000 people die from radon-induced lung cancer. Roughly 54 percent of those diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer are expected to live no more than five years after diagnosis. Radon is the leading cause...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Richmond County Daily Journal

FirstHealth names Christy Land president of Southern Region, administrator of Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond

ROCKINGHAM — FirstHealth of the Carolinas has announced that longtime Richmond County resident Christy Land, MSN, R.N., has been named president, southern region and administrator of MRH-Richmond. “FirstHealth’s leadership team and the MRH-Richmond search committee interviewed several candidates, and Christy’s commitment to MRH-Richmond and the community was paramount in...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

January 2022

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday will discuss loosening its public comment policy based on research by county staff over the last month. ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department reported a new COVID-related death on Monday, bringing the total to 160 deaths in Richmond County. This is the first death reported of the new year.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Norman approves new audit review

NORMAN — The Norman Town Council approved a motion for a second auditor to review their yearly audit. As part of their financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, the town is required to pay a second CPA. Town Clerk Glenda McInnis said that accountant Rebecca...
NORMAN, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

RCPC receives grant for new training to help improve services

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Partnership for Children has been selected to participate in a pilot program sponsored by the North Carolina Center for Nonprofits. RCPC has been selected for the Center Managed Solutions Pilot Program. This program will advance RCPC to a higher capacity regarding their overall operations, finances and organizational ability through 30 hours of coaching from January 2022 to June 2022.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Local United Way seeking donations

ROCKINGHAM — United Way of Richmond County has currently raised $104,000 on the way to their $250,000 goal. “One of the greatest benefits of giving to the United Way of Richmond County is your donation stays local and helps your family, friends, and neighbors in our community,” said United Way of Richmond County Executive Director Michelle Parrish. “As the needs in the community continue to grow, consider making a donation to our local United Way. Your one donation supports 15 local programs, which amplifies your giving across many critical areas. When your gift combines with others, you can do more than any single gift on its own.”
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
