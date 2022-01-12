Guthrie police investigating alleged inappropriate behavior by school employee

GUTHRIE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Guthrie police are investigating alleged inappropriate behavior allegedly committed by a Guthrie Public Schools employee.

The Guthrie Police Department was notified on Jan. 6 about an inappropriate behavior allegation against a school district employee, according to Sgt. Anthony Gibbs.

Detectives launched an investigation and notified school district officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details are being released at this time.

