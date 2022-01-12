ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dangerously low temperatures male keeping pets inside and warm, essential

By Jessica Dupnack
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheresa Sumpter is issuing a plea to bring your...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

arklatexweekend.com

Tips to keep your pets warm and safe in the winter

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - When it gets cold, we’re not the only ones who have to be prepared. Your fur babies need to be ready for the winter season as well. We checked with Veterinary Behavior Specialist Dr. Liz Stelow from Uc Davis for some tips to keep them warm and safe.
PETS
Standard Democrat

Protect pets during extreme temperatures

The Sikeston area is set to be hit by frigid temperatures and during extreme temperatures residents are encouraged to pay special attention to pets. Along with the possibility of snow, the area is expected to have very cold wind chills Thursday and Friday, with wind chill temperatures in the single digits to low teens Thursday morning and little recovery during the day.
SIKESTON, MO
1011now.com

Keeping pets safe during freezing temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With temperatures dropping below freezing and the feels like temperatures are in the single digits, the Capital Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to be cautious of how long pets are outside. “When you’re dealing with windchills that are getting us under 20 degrees that’s cause...
LINCOLN, NE
spectrumnews1.com

Second Chance Animal shelter reminding pet owners cold temperatures can be dangerous for pets

WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass. - The frigid temperatures not only pose a danger to people, but also their pets. Second Chance Animal Services CEO Sheryl Blancato said if it's too cold for you outside, it's too cold for your pet. She advises against leaving pets in cold cars. She says cold cars and hot cars have the same issues, and it can get very cold very quick, especially for smaller animals.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Weather#Fur
FOX 21 Online

Keeping Pets Warm as Arctic Temps Return

DULUTH, Minn. – The return of arctic temperatures and wind chills means added attention is needed to keep pets safe from the cold. The Duluth Fire Department says despite their furry appearance and coat of hair, many pets are just like humans and do not like being in the cold for long periods of time. They recommend people watch for signs of distress to know that they want to find someplace warm such as chunks of snow caught between their toes.
DULUTH, MN
Picayune Item

Keep pets warm during cold snaps

As the weather gets colder it’s important to keep everyone in the family warm, including the furry family members. Staff at the Pearl River County SPCA highly recommend bringing outside dogs and other pets inside when it gets cold. But, if the pet has to stay outside it’s important to provide some sort of warmth and comfort for that animal.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
