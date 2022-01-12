Dangerously low temperatures male keeping pets inside and warm, essential

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - When it gets cold, we’re not the only ones who have to be prepared. Your fur babies need to be ready for the winter season as well. We checked with Veterinary Behavior Specialist Dr. Liz Stelow from Uc Davis for some tips to keep them warm and safe.
The Sikeston area is set to be hit by frigid temperatures and during extreme temperatures residents are encouraged to pay special attention to pets. Along with the possibility of snow, the area is expected to have very cold wind chills Thursday and Friday, with wind chill temperatures in the single digits to low teens Thursday morning and little recovery during the day.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With temperatures dropping below freezing and the feels like temperatures are in the single digits, the Capital Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to be cautious of how long pets are outside. “When you’re dealing with windchills that are getting us under 20 degrees that’s cause...
WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass. - The frigid temperatures not only pose a danger to people, but also their pets. Second Chance Animal Services CEO Sheryl Blancato said if it's too cold for you outside, it's too cold for your pet. She advises against leaving pets in cold cars. She says cold cars and hot cars have the same issues, and it can get very cold very quick, especially for smaller animals.
DULUTH, Minn. – The return of arctic temperatures and wind chills means added attention is needed to keep pets safe from the cold. The Duluth Fire Department says despite their furry appearance and coat of hair, many pets are just like humans and do not like being in the cold for long periods of time. They recommend people watch for signs of distress to know that they want to find someplace warm such as chunks of snow caught between their toes.
The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals wants to remind pet owners how to practice having their pets outside safely as temperatures in the state have dropped below freezing. While it is important to get your 4-legged companion outside every once in a while, pet owners must...
As the weather gets colder it’s important to keep everyone in the family warm, including the furry family members. Staff at the Pearl River County SPCA highly recommend bringing outside dogs and other pets inside when it gets cold. But, if the pet has to stay outside it’s important to provide some sort of warmth and comfort for that animal.
Winter is here — and it has brought frigid temperatures, travel hassles. Humans know that the colder season can come with its challenges, but winter precautions need to be taken for pets as well. Like people, cats, dogs, and other animals are affected by the cold weather and other winter hazards.
Today is National Dress Up Your Pet Day, and since we are in mid-January, it’s the perfect time to find an extra layer of protection and warmth from the chilly season. While over-the-top costumes may not be your thing, we rounded up a mix of adorable outerwear for dogs and, yes, cats (we can’t speak to the ease of getting a cat into a jacket, but they do exist!).
When you see an adorable floof, it’s hard not to get a little giddy. They’re so cute with their flopping ears, doggy swagger, and hanging tongues! They obviously want some ear scratches and belly rubs, right? Not so fast. Though petting a new pup may seem like a...
A woman adopted a kitten and returned to the shelter for her cat mother who had been there for six long months. Queenie the cat came to The Exploits Valley SPCA with a full belly of babies. She was estimated to be around two years old, and very friendly from the beginning.
When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
A dog with a monstrous deformity atop its head is getting a second chance at life after one Louisiana community rallied to provide a surgical makeover. The “swelling mass” was removed in a procedure done at the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine, according to Jefferson Protection & Animal Welfare Services. The parish is just south of New Orleans.
United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
A dog who was stolen from her owner’s yard in southern England in 2013 has finally been reunited with her family. Cassie the cocker spaniel wagged her tail while being hugged by her original owners in a video that Sussex Police shared online this week. And she had three...
Animal control staff spent hours caring for a dog after she was found abandoned in a ditch. An on-call officer at Saginaw County Animal Care and Control picked up the dog on Rathbunway Road near Maple Road in Birch Run. Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said it appears the dog was thrown from the I-75 overpass.
Dogs set to be euthanized before 2022 got to celebrate the new year thanks to the hard work of several animal rescue groups. In December, Best Friends Animal Society received an email from a concerned animal lover about a Texas animal control shelter planning to euthanize 14 dogs because the facility could not care for the pets while the shelter was closed over the Christmas holiday.
