Steve Harvey may be best known for presenting Family Feud and other TV shows such as his own talk show, but in 2022, he’s switching things up and has branched out into another type of TV show which is likely to have people in fits of laughter. He can now be addressed as ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ as he says: “In my courtroom, I speak the truth” on his new ABC show Judge Steve Harvey.

TV SHOWS ・ 10 DAYS AGO