ATLANTA - The late U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson was honored on the Senate floor on Wednesday, the day before a planned memorial in Atlanta. "I come to the floor today to honor a friend, our late senator from Georgia, my predecessor, Senator Johnny Isakson. I mourn this great loss with the rest of Georgia and people all across our nation. And since his passing, I know I've joined many of you in reflecting on the countless memories and moments that we shared with Johnny Isakson," said Senator Reverend Warnock.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO