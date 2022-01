Stellar music goes hand in hand with making a series iconic, and Donkey Kong can stand up there with the best of Nintendo’s offerings. Rare’s work on the Donkey Kong Country series, along with notable composers like David Wise and Grant Kirkhope, was instrumental in shaping the sounds of Donkey Kong and his kin. Whether that was atmospheric music to suit the mood of specific levels, more bombastic and recognizable themes like “DK Island Swing,” or even the everlasting “DK Rap.” Reggie Fils-Aime once said, “If you listen, you can hear it coming,” at E3 2010, which was followed by the cheers of fans recognizing the iconic music playing as Donkey Kong Country Returns was revealed. It’s a series that has had no shortage of legendary musical moments that are worth reflecting upon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO