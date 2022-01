STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New Yorkers can tell Mayor Eric Adams’ what city issues are of most concern to them through a new survey launched by a citywide non-profit. The NYC Speaks survey, an independent initiative funded by the non-profit Goodnation Foundation, will be open to the public through Jan. 28, and has won the support of the new mayor.

