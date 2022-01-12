ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Maya Angelou to be honored on new quarter design

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe quarter design depicts Angelou with outstretched...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
CLASSIX 107.9

Ida B. Wells Is Now a Barbie Girl

Ida B. Wells’ posthumous resume just keeps growing. Memphis Free Speech‘s greatest journalist is going get her own Barbie doll this year. Ida B. Wells is going to be a part of the Barbie Inspiring Woman Series. The collection was founded on International Women’s Day back in 2018, and it already stars an inspiring cast […]
CELEBRITIES
garlandjournal.com

CIVIL RIGHTS ICON IDA B. WELLS SET TO GET HER OWN BARBIE DOLL IN 2022

Civil Rights Icon Ida B. Wells is set to get her own Barbie doll in 2022. In 2018 on International Women’s Day, Barbie launched it’s “Inspiring Women Series” focused on “[honoring] historical role models who paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before.” The series was apart of Mattel’s “Dream Gap” campaign, which aimed to raise awareness about the issue of representation for young girls and research that showed “that girls began to view their gender as inferior to boys and develop limiting beliefs about themselves at as young as 5 years old, as a result of cultural stereotypes, implicit biases and media representation.”
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Flight
Rolling Stone

Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Dr. Dre, and More Inspire Museum-Worthy Art

Interscope Records is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month — and to commemorate the occasion, the label is collaborating with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for a special exhibition showcasing art inspired by some of the label’s artists. Titled Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined, the exhibition will feature works influenced by albums and songs by the likes of Billie Eilish, Gwen Stefani, Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Tupac Shakur, among others. “Interscope’s original mission was to find the most profound artists, empower their creativity and watch what happens,” said Jimmy Iovine, Interscope’s co-founder, in a release. “For the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry
The Hollywood Reporter

Ruth E. Carter Tapped as Brand Ambassador for Vintage Site Thrilling (Exclusive)

Like any costume designer, Ruth E. Carter has been there: “I’ve been in every storefront, every shop that had boxes and boxes and I was just digging through them,” she says. “You can never see everything, you can never find everything, so this is just really a nice way of doing that same search for those unique pieces.” The 2019 Oscar winner for Black Panther and the first African American to win in the costuming category is talking about why she’s the new brand ambassador for Thrilling, the Black-owned online marketplace, as it launches its Vintage Studio Services program. Bringing together scores...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
Variety

Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter Teams Up With Online Vintage Marketplace Thrilling on Studio Services Program

Ruth E. Carter knows a thing or two about the time-consuming process of sifting through vintage and secondhand clothes to put her signature stamp on such projects as “Malcolm X,” “Amistad” and “Black Panther.” “This would involve me traveling to flea markets, tiny vintage stores, attics and basements of collectors around the world, looking for interesting ways to express the period,” says the Oscar-winning costume designer, who now has a new resource at her fingertips via online marketplace Thrilling. Through the site’s just-launched Thrilling Studio Services program, costume designers and stylists have ready access to more than 1,000 shops (95% of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth to Mount Epic Exhibition of ‘Women Painting Women’

“Why have there been no great women artists?” is the question at the heart of a Linda Nochlin essay by the same name, first published in ARTnews in 1971. In that article, Nochlin argued against the “insidious” answer that the question provoked: “There are no great women artists because women are incapable of greatness.” The 50th anniversary of “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” last year prompted Andrea Karnes, chief curator of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth in Texas, to revisit Nochlin’s essay. In her forthcoming show “Women Painting Women,” Karnes aims to make clear that nothing—and...
FORT WORTH, TX
Chicago Tribune

Black Ensemble Theater announces new shows for 2022

Chicago’s Black Ensemble Theater on Thursday announced a new season of shows for 2022, with the first beginning in just a few weeks. According to theater founder Jackie Taylor, the season titled “Season of Excellence: The Season of Healings” includes four world premiere musicals. “It’s Just Like Coming to Church” (March 12 to April 24): The vignettes of life’s up and downs are set to gospel, ...
CHICAGO, IL
MSNBC

Maya Angelou quarter a “perversion” of how to honor Black people

Maya Angelou is the first Black woman to be featured on the U.S. quarter. She is the first woman to kick off the American Woman Quarters Program, an initiative that has a lot of Democratic Congresswoman patting themselves on the back for. But not everyone is praising the move. Brittney Cooper weighs in.Jan. 12, 2022.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy