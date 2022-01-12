Maya Angelou to be honored on new quarter design

Like any costume designer, Ruth E. Carter has been there: “I’ve been in every storefront, every shop that had boxes and boxes and I was just digging through them,” she says. “You can never see everything, you can never find everything, so this is just really a nice way of doing that same search for those unique pieces.” The 2019 Oscar winner for Black Panther and the first African American to win in the costuming category is talking about why she’s the new brand ambassador for Thrilling, the Black-owned online marketplace, as it launches its Vintage Studio Services program. Bringing together scores...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO