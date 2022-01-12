ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta United acquires Hernandez from Aberdeen

By Doug Roberson
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago
Atlanta United is hoping to announce the signing of as many as three more players by the end of the week, Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said Tuesday. One of the players will be fullback Ronald Hernandez, who was with the club on loan last season from Aberdeen in Scotland. Bocanegra said...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Things to watch at Atlanta United’s training camp

Atlanta United will open its sixth training camp Sunday, with the players reporting ahead of actually participating in training sessions Tuesday. It will be the first camp under manager Gonzalo Pineda, who was hired midway through last season. Pineda led the team to the playoffs, which ended with a loss to NYCFC at Yankee Stadium.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ralf Rangnick to keep improving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo claims finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United.The five-time world player of the year has called for a change of mindset within the Old Trafford dressing room to ensure United turn around their recent poor form.Ronaldo has also backed Ralf Rangnick to lift the club but it admits it will take time for the interim manager’s methods to take hold.United are currently seventh in the table after defeat by Wolves in their last outing.Ronaldo told Sky Sports: “Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don’t...
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United 2 2022 schedule released

Atlanta United 2 have released their schedule for the 2022 season, the final in the USL-Championship. The season will consist of 34 matches split evenly between home and away matches with a lot of new opponents scattered throughout. After two seasons featuring mostly southeastern or central regional opponents, Atlanta United...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
atlutd.com

Atlanta United’s First Round SuperDraft Pick ‘Grateful and Excited’

The MLS SuperDraft concluded earlier this week, so for the first time on Wednesday, Danny Centeno was able to introduce himself to Atlanta media. No, it’s not the brother of Atlanta United’s first round selection – it’s actually Erik Centeno himself. He was physically in California but took questions via Zoom on Wednesday. As it turns out, the player out of University of the Pacific goes by another name.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United signs goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth

Atlanta United signed free agent goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth to a one-year contract with a club option for 2023, the team announced Friday. Shuttleworth has made a total of 231 regular season and playoff appearances for New England Revolution, Minnesota United FC and Chicago Fire FC in a 13-year MLS career.
dirtysouthsoccer.com

After the Superdraft, who will be Atlanta United’s next Homegrown Player?

After an impressive four-year college career between the posts for UCLA, the 21-year-old Justin Garces returned to Atlanta United as the team’s first-ever Homegrown goalkeeper. Garces boasts consistency and a strong shot-stopping ability with an improving ability with the ball at his feet. The team is getting an experienced, courageous, and athletic goalkeeper who has just about seen and done it all. So far, he has played at both the academy and 2s level for Atlanta United and in the U-17 World Cup for the United States alongside Andrew Carleton and Chris Goslin. Garces comes to Atlanta following one of his best seasons that often involved him standing on his head in plenty of wild matches to make some great saves, 36 in all for a career-high 72% save percentage and a tiny 1.16 goals/90. A heroic save in November cut his season short and kept him out of his only chance at the playoffs in a Bruins uniform, but he enters camp healthy and ready to learn from Brad Guzan and train alongside Dylan Castanheira. He already has a lot of familiarity with his teammates, training during his collegiate summers back in Atlanta and in his hometown of Miami. With a contract running through 2024, Garces has a real chance to position himself as a potential successor for Guzan.
The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
NewsBreak
The Independent

Wolves survive late Southampton fightback to maintain European bid with home win

Wolves survived a late Southampton fightback to maintain their European push.Raul Jimenez’s penalty, Conor Coady’s first Molineux goal for six years and Adama Traore’s injury-time effort earned a 3-1 win.James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick pulled a goal back for the Saints and Romain Perraud hit the bar just before Traore sealed victory for the hosts.Bruno Lage’s side were not at their vibrant best but it was enough to squeeze past the Saints to sit eighth in the Premier League.They are just two points adrift of the top six while mid-table Southampton slipped to a seventh defeat of the season.There was little...
