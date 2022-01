This week, the Biden Administration announced that individuals in the United States with private insurance would be able to get the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests covered by their plans. While this could significantly improve affordability, and therefore accessibility, for many people, the success of the policy rests in part on test availability. In the U.S. test availability has been constrained due to a number of factors, as we outlined here. We also examined at-home test availability in September and November and while we found some improvement by November, tests were generally still hard to come by.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO