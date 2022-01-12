Ranking PGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2021-2022
The PGA Tour has 47 official tournaments on its 2021-2022 schedule, with prize money totaling $481,050,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in September to the end of the season with the culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Tour Championship in...
Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
Shot Scope, a leading international manufacturer of GPS-based game tracking and distance measuring smartwatches, as well as laser rangefinders, has named golf personality and digital influencer, Paige Spiranac as a Global Brand Ambassador. Backed by products that offer real-time on-course swing performance tracking capabilities and precise distance measuring, Shot Scope...
According to an insider from OK! Magazine, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren have disagreed over what the future holds for Charlie who is 12 years old. "Tiger thinks it would be great for Charlie to have a destiny like his. Tiger isn't trying to be pushy, he's just proud of...
Records, they say, are made to be broken, but in men’s professional golf, at least a few marks appear insurmountable: Byron Nelson’s 11 consecutive wins; Tiger Woods’ 142 straight starts without a missed cut; and, yes, the holy grail of golf records: Jack Nicklaus’ 18 major wins. With Tiger’s superhuman powers fading, feels like you could carve all of those numbers in stone.
Bryson DeChambeau has surprised fans this season wit his new look. At the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, DeChambeau did not his trademark driving cap, instead choosing to wear a baseball cap. DeChambeau has worn baseball caps in the past, particularly in practice rounds and in other obligations, but on Thursday through Sunday, DeChambeau has worn that Ben Hogan-inspired driving cap.
John Daly ended his 2021 season by defeating Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship alongside his son John Daly II, and he has started his 2022 season by making an epic hole-in-one. Not bad stuff from The Wild Thing, huh?!. Daly was playing alongside his long-time sponsors...
Bryson DeChambeau insists he does not want to be a “super-controversial” figure after a difficult season which made him feel like walking away from the game.DeChambeau was never far from the headlines in 2021 due to his ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka, missing the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19 and a public spat with equipment sponsors Cobra during the Open Championship which saw him accused of acting “like an eight-year-old”.The 2020 US Open champion told the New York Post in December that there was a point last year when he “felt like I wanted to leave the game”, but...
Kevin Na came under some criticism at the Sony Open this week for what was deemed by some as slow play on the PGA Tour. Granted, Na was on 59-watch in the first round as he went flag hunting in gorgeous Hawaii as he seeks to defend his title. But...
These are the guys right on the cusp of becoming household names to golf fans for more than being the master of Twitter or having the best mustache in golf. The line between irrelevance and stardom can be as thin as a hair’s breadth or wide as a canyon, depending on which side you’re standing. It’s alarmingly easy on the PGA Tour to lose status and recognition. Memories are painfully short.
The PGA Tour is aiming to change how fans the game. On Wednesday, The Tour announced a new Netflix docuseries that will take golf fans inside the sport like never before. “The TOUR like you’ve never seen it before,” the PGA’s official handle tweeted. “From the producers of [F1’s] Drive to Survive, a new [Netflix] docuseries will provide unprecedented access to golf’s biggest names and events throughout the season.”
Russell Henley fired two eagles in a seven-under-par 63 on Friday to take a three-shot clubhouse lead midway through the second round of the US PGA Tour Sony Open in Hawaii.
Henley, who started the day tied for second behind defending champion Kevin Na, opened with a birdie on the 10th hole at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, and after a bogey at the 16th he kickstarted his round at the 18th, where he holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle.
He gave back a stroke with a bogey at the first, then picked up six strokes in his last six holes -- a storming finish capped by a 29-foot eagle at the par-five ninth.
"Nice to finish like that," Henley said. "I don't remember the last time I had two eagles in the same round, but it's definitely exciting."
These are the nine most difficult courses on the PGA Tour during the 2020-21 season. It's no surprise when the world's best players go way low, like Cam Smith did when he won the 2022 Tournament of Champions with a record 34 under par. But there are times when courses...
Throughout a long season, the professional golfers on the Korn Ferry Tour compete in tournaments with the hopes of earning their way to the PGA Tour. At the end of the season, the top 25 players in the rankings earn a PGA Tour card for the following season, while another 50 players earn an opportunity to earn a PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
With the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii set to begin, it's time to wrap up your final betting card for the first full-field PGA Tour event of the year. I'm taking a look at some betting trends heading into the PGA Tour tournament at Walaiae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, and, for GNN members, I'll share my final betting card for the tournament.
The 2022 The Singapore International purse is set for $1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour's prize money distribution chart. The Singapore International field is headed by Jazz Janewattananond, Bio Kim, Wade Ormsby and more of...
