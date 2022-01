KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former City Council candidate David Hayes was arrested Friday night while he and a group of people attended a meeting in the City County Building. Hayes is a leading activist in Knoxville. He was a founding force of the City Council Movement and later ran for a spot on Knoxville City Council. He has given numerous impassioned speeches during protests against incidents like the police shooting of Anthony Thompson Jr.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO