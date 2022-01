The hunt is still on for Young Dolph's alleged killer and while the authorities attempt to track him down, Justin Johnson has reportedly returned to social media. Last week, the Memphis Police Department announced that a warrant had been issued for Johnson who they claim has been evading capture. Johnson is wanted on first-degree murder charges and it didn't take long for the public to find the rapper's Instagram page. As photos began to circulate, it was quickly noted that Johnson was wearing a "PRE", or Paper Route Empire, chain on his waistband.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO