Chobani Sizzlin' Brown Sugar

After entering the coffee creamer market in...

101.5 WPDH

Entenmann’s Makes a Big Change, Customers Are Not Happy

You may have noticed something different in that box of Entenmann's. Let's face it, no one likes change. But when someone messes with something as iconic as Entemann's donuts, there's going to be some pushback. If you've been anywhere near the donut display at the endcap of your favorite grocery...
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
FanSided

New Dunkin Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte is a game changer

While that warm coffee seems to ward off the winter chill, the new Dunkin Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte is the beverage that will have people updating their favorite order. Who says that iced coffees are just summer drinks?. As the new year begins, many restaurants and brands are launching...
Popculture

Burger King Adds New Whopper Variation to the Menu, But There's a Catch

More than 60 years after it first made its debut, the Whopper is undergoing a bit of a transformation. Burger King has rolled out a brand new variation of its most iconic menu item, transforming the Whopper burger into the Whopper Melt at select locations in Ohio for a limited-scale test run that has the possibility to see the new menu item roll out nationwide.
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland soul food gem Brown Sugar Kitchen closes after 15 years

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland's famed soul food restaurant Brown Sugar Kitchen has closed its doors for good after nearly 15 years in business. Chef Tanya Holland said the restaurant served its last meal the day before Christmas Eve. She and her partners had planned to reopen after the holidays on Jan. 10, but they ultimately decided to keep the restaurant closed. Staying open was no longer feasible.
vegoutmag.com

Yogurtland Is Now Serving Brown Sugar Vanilla Oat Milk Soft Serve

The frozen yogurt chain is ringing in the new year with a new plant-based treat!. Following on the heels of Cold Stone Creamery and Salt & Straw’s new vegan ice cream launches, another major frozen dessert chain announced a new plant-based offering. Yogurtland is now serving a brown sugar vanilla oat milk soft serve flavor at select locations nationwide!
Elite Daily

Dunkin' Dropped A Stroopwafel Donut And Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte

Dunkin’s winter menu launched Jan. 5. The lineup features new savory snacks and hot and iced drinks that are sure to keep you going all season long. Check out the Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte, breakfast treats like Bagel Minis and Omelet Bites, the Stroopwafel Donut, and more.
WTHR

Flavor with Mike G features Gallery on 16th

INDIANAPOLIS — Mike Gillis, an Indianapolis food blogger, has been helping us "find the flavor" by highlighting some of best eateries to try around town. If you've ever been to Gallery Pastry Bar in downtown Indianapolis, you probably remember the smell of sweet treats that greeted you at the door or the colorful spread of pastries.
KRON4

Best sugar dispenser

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you like to add a little sweetener to your morning coffee or tea, a sugar dispenser is a great kitchen tchotchke to have. While a bowl of sugar on the counter can attract ants and become clumped with moisture, a sugar dispenser is an enclosed jar that keeps crawling insects out and preserves freshness. The best dispenser not only works well, but it matches your kitchen style and brings flair to sharing morning coffee or afternoon tea with friends and family.
impact601.com

Chobani unveils new product made locally

TWIN FALLS — Chobani has gone from dairy to oats and now plants. After entering the coffee creamer market in 2019, the food maker announced Tuesday that plant-based creamers will be joining its dairy and oat options. “As coffee drinkers continue to elevate their at-home experience and ask for...
warrensburgstarjournal.com

Fungus concentrates sugars in sweet wine

One thing I could never understand: when wine experts, gurus, aficionados and geeks get together, all they talk about are the great vintages of dry (not sweet) wines of the past, which many of them …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Sugar-Free Berry Sodas

Sugar-Free Berry Sodas

Mountain Dew has unveiled 'Zero Sugar Spark' following the success of its 'Spark' drink released in early 2021. Spark is the name given to Mountain Dew's raspberry lemonade soda with a bright reddish color. The release of Zero Sugar Spark is due to the high consumer demand for sugar-free drinks in the current soda market.
Hays Daily News

Icebox Sugar Cookie RECIPE

6 tablespoons of unsalted, room temperature butter. Wisk together flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside. In a separate bowl, beat together sugar and butter at medium speed for about 1-1 ½ minutes until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add egg, corn syrup and vanilla and beat until smooth.
brandeating.com

Yogurtland Introduces New Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla Frozen Dessert

Yogurtland starts off 2022 with the introduction of new Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla frozen dessert. Featuring an oat milk base with vanilla and brown sugar flavor, Yogurtland's Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla joins the chain's growing line-up of vegan options for a limited time, while supplies last at participating locations chain-wide.
twincitieslive.com

Recipes to Balance Blood Sugar Naturally

Anna Klimmek Owner and Chef of Happy Food MN and Culinary Wellness Company loves teaching people how eat for their bodies in a way that works for their lives. It is her mission to get people in the kitchen by teaching them healthy, simple ways to get cooking! Eating better doesn’t mean you have to give up your favorite foods though. Anna shows us a favorite dish done healthy!
Daily Evergreen

Sugar Babe Bakery coming to Pullman

Sugar Babe Bakery will host its grand opening on Jan. 21 in the space next to the Audian Theatre on Main St. Sugar Babe Bakery owner Melanie Voorhees said she is enthusiastic about contributing to small-town revitalization with her allergy-friendly treats. Her baked goods are 100% plant-based, and she also offers items without gluten and nuts.
