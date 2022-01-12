ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS champions NYCFC to play CONCACAF Champions League 'home' match in L.A.

By Associated Press
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLS Cup champions New York City FC will cross the country for a "home'' match in the CONCACAF Champions League. NYCFC plays Costa Rica's Santos de Guapiles in the Champions League round of 16. The second leg will be played on Feb. 23 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles,...

ESPN

Shaquille O'Neal officially sells his stake in Sacramento Kings, walks away from 'our great partnership'

Shaquille O'Neal, who became a partial owner of the Sacramento Kings in 2013, announced on social media Wednesday that he has officially sold his interest in the NBA club. O'Neal, 49, who retired from the NBA in 2011 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, posted on his official Twitter page that in order to pursue a business interest in the sports gambling world, he had to leave the Kings.
NBA
The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Novak Djokovic is a profile in selfishness, and sports leaders are failing us all

Novak Djokovic, at least for the time being, has won his case against Australian authorities attempting to revoke the visa that would allow him to compete in the Australia Open, which begins Monday morning in Melbourne -- Sunday evening for U.S. viewers. The moment Djokovic takes the court at Rod Laver Arena, he will be the overwhelming favorite to win his 21st major title, finally, at long last, surpassing both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in their exhaustive, historic major title race. He has won the past three Australian Open titles and nine overall.
MLB
sportingkc.com

Former MLS Cup champion and MLS Defender of the Year Ike Opara named Sporting KC II assistant coach

Former Sporting Kansas City defender Ike Opara has been appointed as the assistant coach of Sporting Kansas City II, the club announced today. Opara, a two-time MLS Defender of the Year who won the 2013 MLS Cup and two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup championships in six seasons with Sporting from 2013-2018, will join Sporting KC II head coach and longtime teammate Benny Feilhaber in leading the club during the inaugural 2022 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. The new league will kick off in March and more information, including the 2022 schedule and competition details, will be announced soon.
MLS
The Game Haus

Champion Rework Poll Announced for 2022 League of Legends Season

Riot Games announced today the candidates for the Champion Rework Poll including Skarner, Tryndamere, Nocturne, Shyvana and Kog’Maw. Riot Games has been doing the rework poll since 2020. This has lead to the reworks of Fiddlesticks, Mundo, Volibear and Udyr in the past. This time around, there doesn’t seem to be a champion that needs it as much. That being said, the reworks could still be incredibly exciting.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Paramount+ Picks Up Premier League Football Rights In Central America

Paramount+ is to air live Premier League football in Mexico and Central America from next season. Subscribers to ViacomCBS’ SVoD in the region will be able to watch 380 live matches for three seasons from 2022/23 onwards as ViacomCBS looks to bolster Paramount+’s content offering, moving beyond scripted and entertainment and into the sporting game. The three-year deal will hand Premier League coverage to Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama, while Belize and the Dominican Republic take rights on a non-exclusive basis. “Live sports are an important differentiator for our streaming service, and as we’ve seen in the U.S. and Australia, we are confident this will drive subscriber growth,” said ViacomCBS Networks International President Raffaele Annecchino. In the U.S., CBS Sports offers local market NFL games and college football, while Paramount+ is home to Australian Football in Australia including the A-League, England’s FA Cup and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Paramount+ will launch next year in key territories such as the UK, Ireland, Germany and Italy. The U.S. streamers are clearly keen to make big sporting plays as differentiators. Amazon Prime has been showing the likes of Premier League football and the U.S. Open tennis in key markets for some time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Manchester City vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

The Etihad Stadium plays host to the top of the table Premier League clash between Manchester City and Chelsea this afternoon. City are first in the league with Chelsea second coming into this game, but with completely different form in the competition. Chelsea will be hoping to end their poor run, but they will take inspiration from some promising displays in the Carabao Cup. Today’s match is Chelsea’s second against City in the league this season and their last chance to peg the reigning champions back in their pursuit of the title.Follow Man City vs Chelsea LIVECity will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal ask Premier League to postpone north London derby against Tottenham

Arsenal have submitted a formal request to the Premier League asking to postpone their north London derby fixture against Tottenham on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s side are suffering from several absences due to a Covid outbreak, injuries and players being away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Premier League confirmed the request had been lodged in a statement released on Friday evening and said they will take a final decision on Saturday.“The Premier League has received a postponement request from Arsenal FC relating to their away match against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at 4.30pm...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

English clubs dominated 2021 transfer spending with £1bn outlay

English clubs spent over £1billion on international transfers in 2021 despite the financial uncertainties created by the Covid-19 pandemic, new data published by Fifa shows.The amount spent was recorded in the world governing body’s figures as 1.386bn US dollars, equating to just over £1billion and dwarfing the second-highest spending country, Italy by more than £500million.Premier League clubs, chiefly boosted by world-beating broadcasting deals, were the buyers in seven of the 10 biggest transfers in 2021.These included Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku’s move to Chelsea from Inter Milan, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane’s transfers to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel using Chelsea cup success to ‘sharpen’ focus towards more glory

The Coupe de France, Coupe de La Ligue, Champions League, FA Cup, Champions League again and now the League Cup. As far as knockout specialists go, Thomas Tuchel is in a Rocky Marciano run of form.Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night confirmed a 3-0 aggregate score and Tuchel’s sixth straight final. Not all have resulted in glory: that first Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain was lost to Bayern Munich; the FA Cup run ending in defeat to Leicester City. But a third piece of silverware in nine months at Stamford Bridge could await on 22 February....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest score and goal updates after Emi Martinez howler

Follow for live updates as Manchester United travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight. It’s a revenge mission for Steven Gerrard's side as they take on United in for the second time this week. The two teams played one another on Monday in the third round of the FA Cup where Ralf Rangnick's side knocked Villa out thanks to an early Scott McTominay strike. Villa could be boosted by the availability of their two big January signings. Philippe Coutinho is expected to start from the bench following his arrival on loan from Barcelona, while Lucas Digne is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow all the action as Tottenham host Chelsea in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg this evening. Antonio Conte’s side were resoundingly beaten at Stamford Bridge in the first leg, with a 2-0 loss leaving Spurs with a mountain to climb to reach next month’s final at Wembley. Kai Havertz opened the scoring within just five minutes before a Ben Davies own goal followed in the first half, with Tottenham somewhat lucky to not be punished further. The performance led an infuriated Conte to declare Spurs a “middle team” and stress how stretched the gap has become to their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Spanish Supercopa online and on TV tonight

Spanish football’s version of the Community Shield is a four-team affair these days, with teams having to negotiate a semi-final before reaching the chance to go for a trophy.On Thursday, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club meet in the second tie, but before that El Clasico takes centre stage and the first meeting of Barcelona and Real Madrid in 2022.The teams have been in wildly different form so far this season, Carlo Ancelotti leading Los Blancos to the top of the table in LaLiga with a fairly reliable line-up and not too many headline-making moments across the Continent.It has been the...
UEFA

