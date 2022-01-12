ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Road blocked by barrier in Opelousas being removed

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRPxR_0dj6hIFp00

The road blocked by two barriers in Opelousas is now being removed.

Video shared with KATC from a Shawnee Hills resident shows machinery at the barrier site which separates two subdivisions, Shawnee Hills and The Ranch.

The road beyond the barrier is shown partially removed.

Last week, KATC spoke with residents who were concerned over the barrier. Residents argued saying the barrier was blocking a public right of way and posed a public safety risk. The other side, a subdivision, claimed it was a legal boundary separating private property.

This all started New Year's Eve when a truck caught fire in The Shawnee Hills subdivision. Neighbors say the quickest way into the subdivision for firefighters was blocked by that barrier.

KATC has reached out to St. Landry Parish officials on the removal of the road. This story will be updated.

