Road blocked by barrier in Opelousas being removed

The road blocked by two barriers in Opelousas is now being removed.

Video shared with KATC from a Shawnee Hills resident shows machinery at the barrier site which separates two subdivisions, Shawnee Hills and The Ranch.

The road beyond the barrier is shown partially removed.

Last week, KATC spoke with residents who were concerned over the barrier. Residents argued saying the barrier was blocking a public right of way and posed a public safety risk. The other side, a subdivision, claimed it was a legal boundary separating private property.

This all started New Year's Eve when a truck caught fire in The Shawnee Hills subdivision. Neighbors say the quickest way into the subdivision for firefighters was blocked by that barrier.

KATC has reached out to St. Landry Parish officials on the removal of the road. This story will be updated.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel