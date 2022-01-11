ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Injury update on Alabama WR Jameson Williams

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j2B0X_0dj6gH3D00
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The sound of silence was deafening last night when Alabama star wide receiver Jameson Williams fell to the turf inside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

After hauling in a 40-yard reception, without receiving any contact, Williams went down with a knee injury. Williams would miss the remainder of the national championship game.

Williams’s absence became obvious for the Alabama offense, as the Tide could not connect on many big plays or finish in the red zone.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the fear of many was confirmed by Adam Schefter on Twitter.

Williams is expected to enter the NFL draft and hopefully, he can make a quick and full recovery so he can continue his playing career at the next level.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL DRAFT: Evan Neal is projected No. 1 overall; Jameson Williams falls out of first round

The 2021-2022 college football season has come to a close, and the NFL playoffs are upon us. This can only mean one thing: It’s time to focus on the draft. Many of Alabama’s star players are not yet eligible for the draft, and those that are find themselves trapped in position groups overloaded with talent across the nation. However, one player stands high above the rest.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jameson Williams makes big announcement about his NFL future

The future of Jameson Williams changed when he left the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship with a knee injury. Now, the star wide receiver is making a big announcement regarding his NFL future. On Thursday, Williams posted a video to his Instagram where he announced he was entering the...
NFL
AOL Corp

Jameson Williams Officially Announces His NFL Draft Decision

Alabama superstar Jameson Williams has made an official decision on his football future. Williams was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft ahead of last Monday night’s championship game. Disaster struck during the Alabama-Georgia battle when Williams, an Ohio State transfer, planted wrong and went down with an injury. He was unable to return to the game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pair of Alabama players, potential Jags draft targets declare for draft

Jacksonville’s pool of potential draft picks grew a bit over the last two days when a pair of Alabama Crimson Tide players and top prospects announced that they would be declaring for the 2022 NFL draft. Both offensive tackle Evan Neal, the best offensive line prospect in the draft, and Jameson Williams, one of the top receivers available, announced their intentions to forgo their remaining college eligibility.
NFL
The Spun

Alabama Fans Are Furious With College Football Star Today

Oregon defensive Kayvon Thibodeaux has become one of the most popular players in college football due to his impressive skillset. That being said, he’s receiving a lot of criticism from Alabama fans this week because of comments he made during an interview with FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt. Thibodeaux...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Breaks His Silence On The NFL Rumors

Over the past few weeks, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked to a few NFL teams. It’s unclear at this time if he’ll leave Ann Arbor for the pros, but it’s evident that he doesn’t mind the rumors. Harbaugh, who is in Houston this...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown regretting decision to quit on Buccaneers mid-game

Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Namath Reacts To Death Of New York Jets Legend

New York Jets legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week. Plenty of prominent figures from the football world have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer — including his former quarterback Joe Namath. On Wednesday, Namath shared...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Wr#Acl#Roll Tide Wire
CBS Sports

Bill Cowher on Steelers-Chiefs NFL Wild Card Playoff game: 'I expect this game to be a lot closer'

Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning, John Elway News

A long and arduous court filing involving the Denver Broncos ownership situation has finally come to a close. On Tuesday, a Denver judge ruled that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser Jr. cannot buy back any portion of the team as part of a right to first refusal agreement.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The Bucs Signed A Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ receiving corps has really taken a hit over the past few months, which is unfortunate because the playoffs are around the corner. With Chris Godwin out due to a torn ACL and Antonio Brown no longer on the roster, the Buccaneers will rely heavily on Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

64K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy