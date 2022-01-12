ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Investigation underway after body found inside burned trailer in San Bernardino

By Kristine de Leon
 3 days ago

An investigation is underway after a body was discovered inside a burned trailer in San Bernardino, authorities announced Tuesday.

Firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a trailer fire just before 12:50 a.m. Sunday on the 6000 block of Cajon Boulevard, officials said.

After extinguishing the fire, crews found a deceased subject inside the trailer, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department.

The identity of the dead person is still pending, officials said.

It’s unclear what led to the fire, but investigators with the Sheriff’s Department are working with arson investigators in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Cory Drost at 909-387-3589. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME, or visit www.wetip.com.

