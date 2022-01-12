Fed: Inflation threatens job market

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell faced questions on inflation and other monetary policy matters on Tuesday during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on his nomination to a second four-year term.

In his remarks, Mr. Powell touted the economic comeback from the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic, but also acknowledged that the nation is grappling with inflation that has reached record levels and called the rising prices a “severe threat” to employment and the overall economy.

“The economy has rapidly gained strength despite the ongoing pandemic, giving rise to persistent supply-and-demand imbalances and bottlenecks, and thus to elevated inflation,” Mr. Powell said. “We know that high inflation exacts a toll, particularly for those less able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation.”

President Biden announced Mr. Powell’s reappointment in late November.

Both Democratic Committee leader Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio), and ranking Republican member Sen. Pat Toomey, (R., Pa.) acknowledged the Fed’s navigation of a near economic collapse as the pandemic shocked the U.S. and global markets in 2020. But the lawmakers also expressed a range of concerns they believe the Fed will need to tackle should Mr. Powell remain at the helm.

Both have expressed support for the Mr. Powell’s nomination.

Despite praising the “modest, sensible reforms” that helped spur economic growth, Mr. Toomey — echoing remarks he delivered to the chairman at a late November hearing — again pressed Mr. Powell on low interest rates and the Fed’s continued bond buybacks.

The purchases, called quantitative easing, are a tool meant to stimulate the economy by increasing money supply and encouraging lending.

“I worry that this has become the new normal for the Fed’s monetary policy. We’re more than a year into record economic expansion, with unemployment at near all-time lows, and yet the Fed is still buying government and agency securities,” Mr. Toomey said.

The Fed announced in December that it would scale back its buying of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities by half in response to inflation — bringing its monthly $120 million purchases down to $60 million — and will institute a series of interest rate increases this year.

Despite that, Mr. Toomey expressed concern over inflation eating up any yields that investors might expect.

“Part of the answer is going to be through shifts in demand, and we think that part of it will be through the return of greater supply,” Mr. Powell responded, adding that he expects a return to “normal” supply conditions this year. ... If we see inflation persisting at high levels longer than expected, if we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will.”

Mr. Brown pressed the Fed chairman on keeping the central bank’s focus on “main street” and updating community lending rules “to increase banks’ service to, and investment in, all the communities that have been left on their own for too long.” The Ohio senator also questioned Mr. Powell on the Fed’s plan to address the economic effects of climate change as well as diversity on the bank’s board of governors.

The bank is “looking at climate stress test scenarios” and that “is likely to be a very important priority over the coming years,” Mr. Powell said.

The hearing occurred the day after the Fed’s Vice Chairman Richard Clarida stepped down amid an ethics probe over his February, 2020, stock trades.

The Banking Committee will preside over a hearing on Thursday for new vice chair nominee Lael Brainard.

A timeline for when the committee will advance Mr. Powell’s nomination to the full Senate is unclear.

The Block News Alliance consists of The Blade and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Ashley Murray is Washington bureau chief for the Post-Gazette.

