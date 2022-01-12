ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed: Inflation threatens job market

By By Ashley Murray / Block News Alliance
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NApSP_0dj6fsEX00

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell faced questions on inflation and other monetary policy matters on Tuesday during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on his nomination to a second four-year term.

In his remarks, Mr. Powell touted the economic comeback from the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic, but also acknowledged that the nation is grappling with inflation that has reached record levels and called the rising prices a “severe threat” to employment and the overall economy.

“The economy has rapidly gained strength despite the ongoing pandemic, giving rise to persistent supply-and-demand imbalances and bottlenecks, and thus to elevated inflation,” Mr. Powell said. “We know that high inflation exacts a toll, particularly for those less able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation.”

President Biden announced Mr. Powell’s reappointment in late November.

Both Democratic Committee leader Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio), and ranking Republican member Sen. Pat Toomey, (R., Pa.) acknowledged the Fed’s navigation of a near economic collapse as the pandemic shocked the U.S. and global markets in 2020. But the lawmakers also expressed a range of concerns they believe the Fed will need to tackle should Mr. Powell remain at the helm.

Both have expressed support for the Mr. Powell’s nomination.

Despite praising the “modest, sensible reforms” that helped spur economic growth, Mr. Toomey — echoing remarks he delivered to the chairman at a late November hearing — again pressed Mr. Powell on low interest rates and the Fed’s continued bond buybacks.

The purchases, called quantitative easing, are a tool meant to stimulate the economy by increasing money supply and encouraging lending.

“I worry that this has become the new normal for the Fed’s monetary policy. We’re more than a year into record economic expansion, with unemployment at near all-time lows, and yet the Fed is still buying government and agency securities,” Mr. Toomey said.

The Fed announced in December that it would scale back its buying of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities by half in response to inflation — bringing its monthly $120 million purchases down to $60 million — and will institute a series of interest rate increases this year.

Despite that, Mr. Toomey expressed concern over inflation eating up any yields that investors might expect.

“Part of the answer is going to be through shifts in demand, and we think that part of it will be through the return of greater supply,” Mr. Powell responded, adding that he expects a return to “normal” supply conditions this year. ... If we see inflation persisting at high levels longer than expected, if we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will.”

Mr. Brown pressed the Fed chairman on keeping the central bank’s focus on “main street” and updating community lending rules “to increase banks’ service to, and investment in, all the communities that have been left on their own for too long.” The Ohio senator also questioned Mr. Powell on the Fed’s plan to address the economic effects of climate change as well as diversity on the bank’s board of governors.

The bank is “looking at climate stress test scenarios” and that “is likely to be a very important priority over the coming years,” Mr. Powell said.

The hearing occurred the day after the Fed’s Vice Chairman Richard Clarida stepped down amid an ethics probe over his February, 2020, stock trades.

The Banking Committee will preside over a hearing on Thursday for new vice chair nominee Lael Brainard.

A timeline for when the committee will advance Mr. Powell’s nomination to the full Senate is unclear.

The Block News Alliance consists of The Blade and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Ashley Murray is Washington bureau chief for the Post-Gazette.

Contact her at: amurray@post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
AFP

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday. While he expects the supply snags to gradually resolve, the Fed official cautioned that the pandemic is unprecedented and the Omicron variant wave continues to pose challenges to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Lael Brainard
Person
Pat Toomey
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Democratic Committee#Republican#R
FOXBusiness

Dollar's drop signals shaky US economy

Inflation is roaring, and King Dollar is snoring even as interest rates rise. The dollar, which has dropped for three straight sessions, has been giving up gains seen after the Federal Reserve has signaled strong interest rate hikes in the coming months. The dollar has dropped to the lowest level against the Euro since November.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FOXBusiness

Welcome to Biden's inflation tax, America

It’s official. Consumer prices have broken the 7% inflation barrier for the first time since the last days of Jimmy Carter. Call it déjà vu all over again for those of us who are old enough to remember the malaise and hardships of the 1970s when we used to see bumper stickers that read: "My take-home pay won’t take me home."
BUSINESS
TheAtlantaVoice

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices […] The post Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BUSINESS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy