ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley enters NCAA transfer portal

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7OO4_0dj6fowr00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Less than a day after Alabama’s season comes to an end, players are entering the NCAA transfer portal. Backup quarterback Paul Tyson has already entered the portal, and now tight end Jahleel Billingsley has done the same.

Billingsley has spent three years with the Crimson Tide and has been promising as a tight end, wide receiver hybrid. His career totals are 37 receptions for 559 yards and six touchdowns.

2021 was an interesting season for Billingsley, as he was not on the best of terms with head coach Nick Saban, which afforded tight end Cameron Latu more playing time and a chance to prove himself worthy of an increased role on the team.

On3 Sports’ Matt Zenitz was the first to report on Billingsley entering the portal.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Jahleel Billingsley as he decides where he will continue his career.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Comments / 0

Related
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
NICK
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Paul Tyson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#On3sports
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart had savage message for Dan Lanning after Georgia win

Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning have a good relationship. Lanning coached the Georgia defense on its way to a national championship, and Smart will be well aware of that. Despite that, Smart is leaving no room for sentimentality as Lanning takes over as the head coach at Oregon. Lanning shared...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Caleb Williams Reportedly Met With 2 Major Schools

Caleb Williams appears to be getting closer to a transfer decision, though he’s not there yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs in recent days. Williams, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move...
NFL
AllTrojans

Experts Unanimously Predict Caleb Williams Future College

Will USC fans see Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams suiting up in the cardinal and gold next season? Williams, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on January 3, was given one hundred percent odds of committing to the Trojans by 247Sports' Transfer Portal Crystal Ball. This prediction was voted on by...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Georgia has eyes on former SEC defensive coordinator

Turnover is coming to the Georgia staff. After ending their national championship drought, programs from all around the country are poaching Bulldogs coaches. However, Georgoa could receive a boost of talent to their coaching staff from Miami. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, defensive assistant Travaris Robinson is a candidate to join Kirby Smart’s staff.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy