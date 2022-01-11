Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley enters NCAA transfer portal

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Less than a day after Alabama’s season comes to an end, players are entering the NCAA transfer portal. Backup quarterback Paul Tyson has already entered the portal, and now tight end Jahleel Billingsley has done the same.

Billingsley has spent three years with the Crimson Tide and has been promising as a tight end, wide receiver hybrid. His career totals are 37 receptions for 559 yards and six touchdowns.

2021 was an interesting season for Billingsley, as he was not on the best of terms with head coach Nick Saban, which afforded tight end Cameron Latu more playing time and a chance to prove himself worthy of an increased role on the team.

On3 Sports’ Matt Zenitz was the first to report on Billingsley entering the portal.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Jahleel Billingsley as he decides where he will continue his career.

