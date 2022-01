Victor Cruz has weighed in on the brutal end to the Giants’ season that saw the team clean house of GM Dave Gettleman and coach Joe Judge. Cruz spoke to The Post on behalf of the fast food chain Krystal, which he is partnering with on opening a franchise in his native Paterson, NJ. He discussed the embarrassing white flag of a quarterback sneak call with goal line personnel, whether Daniel Jones is the quarterback of the future and more.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO