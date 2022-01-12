Girl Scout cookies are back, and there’s a new cookie in the lineup

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s the slump after the holidays. People are taking down their decorations. It’s raining almost every day and there still really isn’t much daylight to enjoy. While this time of year isn’t everyone’s favorite, it is known for one thing: Girl Scout cookie sales.

Friday, Jan. 7, the Girl Scouts opened up their annual cookie sales. This year, they’re excited about a new cookie that’s joining the classics. The cookies are called Adventurefuls. They’re inspired by brownies and have caramel-flavored cr è me and a hint of sea salt.

“We think it’s going to give our top sellers, Thin Mints and Samoas, a run for their money,” said Sarah Shipe, director of communications for the Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington .

She said one of the most exciting things about the new cookie is that it didn’t replace any of the cookie varieties that were available in 2021. There are nine cookie varieties to choose from in the 2022 lineup.

Anyone interested in making a Girl Scout cookie purchase can currently do so through a local Girl Scout or online at girlscoutcookies.org . For those who traditionally purchase cookies from Girl Scouts selling them outside grocery stores and other businesses, booth sales begin Feb. 18.

Shipe said the Girl Scouts are excited to have booth sales back after they were shut down early on in the pandemic. She said sellers will be taking precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Girl Scouts have been given guidance on how to perform transactions safely, according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities.

The last year and several months have been challenging for Girl Scouts in Oregon and Southwest Washington, Shipe said, but through virtual programming, they’ve managed to keep troops operating.

KOIN 6 News asked Shipe if the Girl Scouts are expecting any supply chain issues or shipping delays. She said it’s something they’re preparing for, but right now, all varieties are available.

For people who order early in the Girl Scout cookie season, either online or through a local Girl Scout, cookies could arrive as soon as the beginning of February, Shipe said.

“Girl Scouts is so much more than our cookie program. It’s our most visible time and it’s a wonderful entrepreneurial experience for girls where they learn skills to last a lifetime, but it’s not the only thing we do,” Shipe said.

She said 100% of the revenue from Girl Scout cookie sales goes back to local programs and helps them with operational costs. Funds also support the cost of maintaining camp properties and service projects.

Girl Scout cookie season in Oregon and Southwest Washington runs through March 13, 2022.

