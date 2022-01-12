ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Health benefits of olive oil

By Brad Spakowitz
WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A large-scale study is attesting to the benefits of olive oil. The study followed...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

 

24/7 Wall St.

20 Foods and Drinks You Only Think Are Healthy

Trying to figure out which foods and drinks are unhealthy can be overwhelming and exhausting. Information overload can make it difficult to understand what makes a specific treat good or bad for you. But certain ingredients can make any food unhealthy. They include sugar, too much sodium, trans fats, and some oils. These ingredients are […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
superhits1027.com

More Olive Oil Could Lead to a Longer Life

According to a new study, researchers say if you want to live longer get more olive oil in your diet. The study found that people who get more than 1/2 a tablespoon of olive oil a day tend to be less likely to die from heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s, or lung disease than people who take in less.
FOOD & DRINKS
themanual.com

The Stellar Health Benefits of Wine Explained

Beyond its endless variety of styles and flavor profiles, wine is also a beverage with fantastic health benefits. In fact, these benefits have been historically embraced in some cultures, with impressive results. In France, the rate of heart disease is comparatively low — a curious fact considering the country’s notorious love for butter and cheese. This phenomenon is known as the French paradox. For some health experts, France’s consumption of red wine is the answer to this conundrum. According to the Mayo Clinic, when consumed in moderation, the high level of antioxidants in wine can help reduce bad cholesterol levels.
FOOD & DRINKS
phl17.com

‘Dry January’ has health benefits

Lots of folks give up booze at the beginning of the year for ‘Dry January’ and now experts say those people are onto something. According to the University of Washington, 15 percent of people plan to give up alcohol this month. Experts say, if you stop drinking for just 31 days you could have more energy, your sleep will likely be better and your blood pressure and cholesterol will improve.
HEALTH
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay coffee shop named one of the best in the United States

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay coffee shop has been named one of the best in the United States, according to Tasting Table. Kavarna Coffeehouse, 143 N Broadway, was chosen to represent Wisconsin in Tasting Table’s ranking. “This shop started roasting its own beans in 2020, but...
GREEN BAY, WI
WALB 10

Using olive oil instead of butter lowers risk of diseases, study says

(CNN) - A study released Monday suggests using olive oil instead of margarine, butter or other saturated fats when cooking could reduce the risk of death from heart disease and other ailments. Researchers studied more than 90,000 people for up to 30 years and compared their diets to records of...
HEALTH
wtxl.com

Study finds replacing butter with olive oil may reduce risk of disease

Researchers have found that using olive oil instead of butter when cooking can reduce the death risk of various diseases including Alzheimer's. The study, which was released Monday in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American College of Cardiology, studied the health and diet of about 91,000 people in the U.S. from 1990 to 2018.
HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

A life-enhancing elixir? Olive oil linked to lower death risks

Adding olive oil to your diet could lower your risk of Alzheimer’s disease, cardiovascular disease and cancer, new research suggests. The health benefits of olive oil have long been touted – olive oil is packed with healthy fats, nutrients and antioxidants – and it’s a vital ingredient of the Mediterranean diet. This new research, published in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American College of Cardiology, suggests the potential of including olive oil in your diet.
NUTRITION
West Central Tribune

Health Fusion: Olive oil's connection to your risk of dying from certain diseases

ROCHESTER — Here's good news for people who want to do something to improve their health and for people who like olive oil: Consuming more than 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil a day may help to lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurodegenerative disease and respiratory disease, according to a study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBAY Green Bay

As Omicron spreads, when should you consider upgrading your mask?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As COVID cases continue to rise across the country, CDC officials are thinking about changing its recommendations when it comes to masking. As of Tuesday afternoon, the CDC’s mask recommendation on its website has not changed. However, it could change by asking people to wear higher-grade masks with better filtration to deal with the highly contagious omicron surge.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Is omicron burning out?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a potential silver lining to the dramatically fast spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant. A rapid drop in cases in the near future would follow global trends. But what’s likely to come after that is keeping health experts from saying an end to...
WISCONSIN STATE
fashionisers.com

The Wide-Ranging Benefits of CBD Oil

Alternative medicines and therapies have been gaining popularity for some time now. CBD oil has many benefits and is derived from either the cannabis or hemp plant. Both plants contain over 100 cannabinoids, and CBD has been found to be the most therapeutic. To be clear, there is no association between CBD oil benefits and the psychoactive effect caused by THC, which is a different cannabinoid. CBD is considered safe and can be used to benefit the body and mind in several ways.
MENTAL HEALTH
KIII TV3

Why you should try adding more olive oil to your diet

Why should you try to add more olive oil to your diet?. The fact that olive oil is good for you is not exactly new, but we are now getting a sense of just how much it can help our health. New evidence is showing that olive oil can lower...
LIFESTYLE
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Predicting shark attacks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Let’s get one thing out of the way first. According to the University of Florida’s Museum of Natural history, sharks killed 13 people in 2020 but long-term trends show incidents of shark bites are decreasing and fewer people are dying from shark attacks. Humans, on the other hand, kill an estimated 100 million sharks every year, and the world’s shark population is 40% to 30% of what it was half a century ago, according to the Smithsonian Institution.
GREEN BAY, WI
natureworldnews.com

New Scientific Breakthrough Shows Considerable Decrease in Stroke, Dementia Risk With Coffee and Tea Consumption

According to recent research from the peer-reviewed, open-source medical journal PLOS Medicine, there just may be more benefits to drinking coffee and tea than we initially realized. In addition to giving you an extra boost of energy in the morning, increasing your metabolism and helping you maintain a trim and lean body weight, and even aiding in meal digestion, drinking a cup or two of these hot beverages each day can also reduce your risk of developing dementia or having a stroke later in life, too.
DRINKS

