3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Health benefits of olive oil

Alternative medicines and therapies have been gaining popularity for some time now. CBD oil has many benefits and is derived from either the cannabis or hemp plant. Both plants contain over 100 cannabinoids, and CBD has been found to be the most therapeutic. To be clear, there is no association between CBD oil benefits and the psychoactive effect caused by THC, which is a different cannabinoid. CBD is considered safe and can be used to benefit the body and mind in several ways.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO