Science

USC Study Shows How Air Quality Affects Cognitive Decline

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A recently released study by USC finds that improving air quality appears to slow cognitive decline and reduce the risk of developing dementia in older women living in the United States. The findings were recently published in the journal ``Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences,'' according to a release from USC.

Researchers have found that exposure to air pollution later in life is connected to a higher risk of developing dementia. The effects of improving air quality and its impact on brain health was unknown.

``Our study is important because it is one of the first to show that reducing air pollution over time may benefit the brain health of older women by decreasing their likelihood of developing dementia,'' Xinhui Wang, lead author and assistant professor of research neurology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, said in a statement. ``The takeaway message is that reducing air pollution exposure can promote healthier brain aging.''

USC researchers used data from the National Institutes of Health- funded Women's Health Initiative Memory Study-Epidemiology of Cognitive Health Outcomes and analyzed the link between reductions in air pollution and the development of dementia among 2,239 women aged 74 to 92.

``Our results show that the benefits may be universal in older women, even those already at greater risk for dementia,'' said Wang.

The study found improvements in air quality were also associated with benefits to overall cognitive function and memory, suggesting a positive impact on multiple underlying brain regions.

Dementia, which disproportionately affects women, is among the most expensive chronic diseases in the U.S., according to research conducted by the RAND Corporation. It is estimated that the economic cost of dementia is between $159 billion and $215 billion, and is expected to double by 2040.

``Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD) are immensely costly both to the healthcare system and to the families who struggle to take care of their older members,'' Diana Younan, a former senior research associate in the Keck School's department of Population and Public Health Sciences and the study's other lead author, said in a statement. ``Our research suggests that tightening the air quality standards may help to prevent Alzheimer's disease and related dementias in older women and, in turn, reduce its societal burden.''

Related
dailyhealthpost.com

This vegetable oil linked to “aggressive” tumour growth, study finds

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
CANCER
natureworldnews.com

Mysterious 'Brain Tsunamis' Occuring Moments Before Death Observed in Humans

In a minute, an average of 100 people die somewhere in the world. Scientists say the time near this inevitable demise could be powered by something "amazing and mysterious" taking place in someone's head. For years, scientists have been studying the brain processes of a human when it dies, and...
SCIENCE
#Usc#Cognitive Decline#Air Quality#The Rand Corporation
The Conversation U.S.

How does excess sugar affect the developing brain throughout childhood and adolescence? A neuroscientist who studies nutrition explains

Parents often stress about their kids’ sugar intake, but it can be hard to know how much is too much – or what to do about it. Glucose – a simple sugar that forms the basis of most carbohydrate-rich food – is the primary source of energy for the brain. Healthy brains require a continuous source of energy and nutrients to fuel growth, learning and development. However, that doesn’t mean extra consumption of sugar is good for the developing brain. In fact, too much sugar can actually be detrimental to the normal growth of the brain. I am a clinical...
NUTRITION
scitechdaily.com

Cognitive Decline Is Not Always a Sign of Alzheimer’s Disease

Some cognitively frail adults have impaired cognition but intact brain structure and function. At the first sign of cognitive trouble, people often worry Alzheimer’s disease is forthcoming. But poor cognition can be part of the spectrum of normality in older age, according to new research published in JNeurosci. Kocagoncu...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
alzforum.org

Does More Aβ38 Mean Less Cognitive Decline in Alzheimer’s?

While clinicians commonly gauge a person's Alzheimer’s disease risk by the amount of Aβ42 in their cerebrospinal fluid, it is unclear exactly what shorter peptide fragments mean in this regard. According to researchers led by Oskar Hansson at Lund University, Sweden, having more Aβ38 protects against AD and slows cognitive decline. In the December 22 Neurology, they report that among people who had early Alzheimer’s as per their CSF phospho-tau181/Aβ42 ratio, those with higher CSF Aβ38 declined less on the Mini-Mental State Exam and were less likely to be diagnosed with dementia four years later. This held true irrespective of APOE genotype, disease stage, or absolute CSF Aβ42 and p-tau181 concentrations. The finding supports the amyloid hypothesis and may buoy efforts to develop modulators of γ-secretase that limit production of Aβ42 in favor of shorter peptides.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Science
TODAY.com

New science shows how exercise affects nearly every cell in the body

Many Americans start off each new year with resolutions to lose weight, and gym memberships typically rise in January. But by March, the resolutions often have been dropped. The pounds didn’t melt away as expected, and the gym shoes get kicked to the back of the closet. While exercising...
WEIGHT LOSS
missouristate.edu

How technology and environmental studies can affect health

As environmentally conscious as organizations try to be, new technology and other products are still developed that may negatively impact the earth or human health long-term. That’s why scientists are constantly putting these items to the test and asking questions for the greater good. Dr. Paul Durham, director of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Study Suggests Cognitive Benefits for Branded Active Nutrition Ingredient

Harrison, NY—Nitrosigine—a patented complex of bonded arginine silicate—has been shown in a new study to have cognitive benefits as well as its previously demonstrated sports nutrition benefits. The double-blind, crossover, placebo-controlled study, published in Nutrients, observed 16 participants between the ages of 18 and 28 years old...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Midlife Cardiovascular Conditions Tied to Greater Cognitive Decline in Women

Even though men in midlife have more cardiovascular (CV) conditions and risk factors than women of the same age, women are more affected by these conditions in terms of cognitive decline, new research suggests. Analyses of almost 1400 participants in the population-based Mayo Clinic Study of Aging showed that diabetes,...
ROCHESTER, MN
MedicalXpress

Severity of menopause symptoms can affect a woman's cognitive performance

Menopause is often accompanied by an array of symptoms that can detract from a woman's quality of life. A new study suggests that the severity of some of those symptoms—especially depression and sexual dysfunction—were linked to a woman's cognitive performance. Study results are published online today in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Neuroscience News

Ozone Exposure Linked to Cognitive Decline in Older Adults

Summary: Study establishes a robust link between ozone exposure and an increase in cognitive impairment in older adults. A new, large-scale study led by scientists at the Yale School of Public Health has established a robust link between long-term ozone exposure and an increased risk of cognitive impairment in older adults.
SCIENCE
Florida Star

A Book-Filled Childhood Prevents Later Cognitive Decline

Books intrigue and delight children, and now we know they may also help those children preserve cognitive functioning into old age. Growing up in a book-filled home seems to improve memory in those 65 years old and older as well as preserve against cognitive decline, according to a study by Galit Weinstein of the University of Haifa, Ella Cohn-Schwartz of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, and Noam Damri of the Israel Gerontological Data Center.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

