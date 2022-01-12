Grant Is Poised To Bring New Life To Struggling Stretch Of Ashland Avenue In Back Of The Yards

BOSTON (CBS) – “It is full of potential,” said Mayor Michelle Wu after she stepped off the fire boat that had taken her to visit the abandoned Long Island on the Boston Harbor. “Walking in those spaces was quite eerie in some ways because I remember how busy and full they were, how many people were being served,” Wu said. The Long Island drug rehabilitation facility has been abandoned since the city destroyed the only bridge connecting to it in 2015. It was deemed unsafe. Now, Mayor Wu is up against her own deadline to clean up the infamous homeless encampment downtown...

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO