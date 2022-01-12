ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halas Intrigue, Episode 211: George said what?

By Sun-Times staff
Chicago Sun-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Finley and Mark Potash debate what George McCaskey said — and didn’t say —...

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Olin Kreutz reflects on George McCaskey remarks, state of Bears

CHICAGO – Olin Kreutz is still angry about the comments Bears chairman George McCaskey made during his press conference Monday, calling into question the six-time Pro Bowler and four-time Piccolo Award winner’s character. Kreutz dives into the state of the Bears with McCaskey at the helm and the franchise’s best path forward with Matt Nagy […]
NFL
ClutchPoints

Shocking details emerge on the relationship between former Bears Matt Nagy, Mitchell Trubisky

Matt Nagy’s tenure with the Chicago Bears came to an end this past week when he and general manager Ryan Pace were fired. One of the biggest failures of the Nagy-Pace era was the development, or lack thereof, of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who was infamously selected ahead of star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in the 2017 draft. However, shocking details emerged on the relationship between Nagy and Trubisky that shed some light on why the partnership ultimately failed, via The Athletic.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Breaking down the Bears’ big week

The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the Bears’ firings — and hiring search — toward the end of one of the most significant weeks in recent franchise history:. Doomed. McCaskey said as much, acknowledging fans could be skeptical about the franchise’s trajectory even after it picks a coach and GM. Someone inside Halas Hall has decided that the less McCaskey talks, the better. That’s the wrong tack: the Bears put a bid in on the Arlington Heights site in June and it was chosen in September, and McCaskey couldn’t explain it to fans until Monday?
NFL
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Bears eyeing Super Bowl-winning coach to replace Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears have made their first move in replacing former head coach Matt Nagy and ex-general manager Ryan Pace. As ESPN reported, the team has now interviewed former Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson for their vacant head coaching job. Meanwhile, they have talked to Cleveland Browns exec Glenn Cook for their GM spot.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Polling Place: Belief in George McCaskey and the Bears this offseason is … not very strong

Bears chairman George McCaskey is, in his own words, “just a fan, not a football evaluator.”. Fans are qualified to do many things — heave copious sausages onto a sizzling grill, don blue-and-orange face paint, shout drunken profanity from the stands — but leading a team without a general manager or coach into its football future? That might not be one of them.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Bears interview Nathaniel Hackett for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator.

The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 12 general manager and nine coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospects. Nathaniel Hackett was scheduled to interview for the head coaching position Saturday. Nathaniel Hackett Age: 42 Title: Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Experience Hackett has a combined eight seasons of NFL ...
NFL
