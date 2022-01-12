ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Moose Falls Through Snow-Covered Window Well, Ends Up Trapped In Breckenridge Basement

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A moose fell through a snow-covered window well and broke through a window to end up in a basement in Breckenridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3VUk_0dj6dkLX00

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers had to tranquilize the animal to get him up the stairs and out of the house. They did have to cut off his antlers but those will grow back in the spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZ2qi_0dj6dkLX00

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

The moose was released back into more moose-friendly habitat.

