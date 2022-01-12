ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

4 people, including infant, survive helicopter crash in Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

A medical helicopter crashed Tuesday in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, with four people on board including an infant all expected to survive, authorities said.

Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
