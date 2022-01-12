4 people, including infant, survive helicopter crash in Pennsylvania

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many people are coming together to try and help a family in Chautauqua County. They lost their one-year-old son, Watson Taylor in a deadly house fire this week. Their home was destroyed as well. Right now, the easiest way to help is to donate to a GoFundMe page that has been […]

SHERMAN, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO