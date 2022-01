Corvette Racing is prepared for an intense, 13-car battle in the GTD Pro class at this year’s 24 Hours of Daytona. Chevy’s factory sports car racing team will compete in the newly established GTD Pro class in this year’s IMSA WeatherTech Championship after the series abandoned the GTLM class the team previously competed in over a lack of participation. The GTD Pro class is limited to GT3 class cars, which have less downforce than the GTE class cars that were used in GTLM but are less expensive to run and thus more widely used. Thanks to this change, the GTD Pro class will include a total of 13 cars for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, including Corvette Racing’s two No. 3 and No. 4 C8.R entries.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO