Another headline about OWI's in Wisconsin almost too crazy to believe. A Wisconsin man arrested for OWI, his wife drives away, crashes and also gets a OWI. Last week, we heard about a Wisconsin woman getting an OWI not once, but twice in the same day. If you thought that was a crazy headline, here's another one for ya. According to Madsion.com, while her husband was being arrested for OWI early Sunday morning (January 9th, 2022), a Wauzeka woman drove their vehicle away, crashed it and was arrested for OWI herself.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO