The Revolution’s return to the Socios.com Training Center on Monday also saw the return of many familiar faces. Amongst the returning crop from 2021’s Supporters’ Shield club and the new additions made throughout the offseason, preseason beginnings have introduced four new faces from MLS NEXT Pro-side Revolution II as Noel Buck, Connor Presley, Jake Rozhansky, and Ryan Spaulding have joined the first team in early preseason events.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO