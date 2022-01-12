ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Hall of Famer and former Texas quarterback Vince Young visits San Angelo

By Jaydon Hart
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO– College football legend and former Texas quarterback Vincy Young was in San Angelo on Tuesday.

Young first trip to the Concho Valley was for the opening celebration of Crunch Fitness’ new gym location on Sherwood Way, holding private workouts, signing autographs, and taking pictures with fans.

The College Football Hall of Famer, a partner with the gym franchise, stressed how he is trying to give back to the community and inspire young athletes to live up to their full potential.

Hear what Young had to say in the video above.

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 16 Veribest ran past No. 22 Eden

VERIBEST– The No. 16 ranked Veribest Lady Falcons defeated No. 22 Eden 41-19 in a 12-1A match-up Friday night. The Lady Falcons improve to 5-0 in district, 14-6 overall while Eden moves to 4-1 in district and, 19-5 overall. Watch the highlights in the video above.
VERIBEST, TX
San Angelo, TX
KLST/KSAN

Rams return home for LSC matchups

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State is back at home for a pair of Lone Star Conference games starting on Thursday. The Rams are 0-1 in conference play and coming off a win in their final non-conference contest last week. First up is a matchup against Midwestern State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Stephens Arena at the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Angelo State will be hosting David DuBose art exhibit

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University will be hosting a free art exhibit by University of Louisiana Art Professor David DuBose starting Tuesday, January 18th in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. The prints and mixed media works by DuBose, titled “The Falling Sky”, will be on display through February 18th […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Classes canceled Thursday and Friday for COVID, Snyder ISD says

SNYDER, Texas — The Snyder Independent School District canceled classes for Thursday and Friday “due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.” “We want nothing more than for our staff and students to be healthy and in school receiving a quality education,” Snyder ISD said on its website and social media. “Since returning from the […]
SNYDER, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

