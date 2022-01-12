ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday Night: A bit warmer each day ahead of Saturday’s cold front

By Ashley Ruiz
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Passing clouds thanks to a disturbance swinging through. A few very light showers or drizzle will be possible. Overnight temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Wednesday: Cloudy to start with gradual clearing by the...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Frigid Temperatures Continue Through Saturday; Storm To Bring 50-70 MPH Wind Gusts Sunday Into Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — Wintah is here! Plenty of wind and cold on the way, but news for snow lovers isn’t great. Quick summary of the next 48 hours: Coldest start to a day yet on Saturday morning, temperatures drop into the single digits and in some cases below zero Winds continuing to gust 20-40 mph through midday Saturday, delivering wind chills -10 to -25 degrees at times Sunday morning will be another very cold one in the single digits, albeit without the wind. Sunday afternoon will be much more comfortable, in the mid and upper 20s How do you follow up one of the coldest weekends...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold
crossroadstoday.com

Cold front arrives overnight, windy and colder on Saturday

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening a mostly clear with temperatures in the 60s. Overnight a cold front arrives. Low of 50. Slight chance for showers but winds expected to increase behind the front on Saturday. Sustained winds could be around 30 mph with gusts over 35 mph. A high fire threat exists tomorrow due to the abnormally dry conditions and lower humidity. Highs in the upper 50s.
VICTORIA, TX
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Another Cold Front On The Way

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami (CBSMiami)–It’s all about the wind direction Sunday. Gusty south wind develops early bringing back the warm air, a colder west-northwest breeze returns at night dropping our temperatures. In between the two will be gusty storms with downpours and lightning. South breeze brings back the warm air early Sunday. (CBSMiami) The wind gusts will create a hazard for boaters in the Keys and off the east coast. 40 mph gusts are possible especially in and around storms which will be developing along the cold front which is forecast to move through Monday afternoon. Stronger storms develop along the cold front...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS DFW

Friday Wind Advisory Leads Into Weekend Cold Front & Possible Snow Flurries In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weather-wise, there will be a lot going on in North Texas over the next 72 hours. Who is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Friday we see more clouds in North Texas and breezy southerly winds — gusting to 30 mph. Our little mountain climber here is going right to the very tippy tip-top this afternoon! If you think today is windy, just wait until tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas starting tonight at 9:00 until 6:00 p.m....
DALLAS, TX
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Light Snow Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered areas of light snow Friday night with temperatures in the low 20s. Most locations will record less than an inch of snow. Lingering snow flurries persist for Saturday morning, and then it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold Sunday morning with lows in the teens. We’ll start out Sunday with sunny skies, then clouds will increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) There’s a chance for scattered snow showers for Sunday evening. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s on Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Day. On Tuesday, it will be with highs in the upper 30s, then it will turn colder by midweek. Temperatures drop Wednesday as an Arctic airmass moves in. Highs on Thursday will only be in the teens with overnight temperatures in the single digits. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers. Low 21. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for flurries in the morning. High 25. SUNDAY: Morning sun, afternoon clouds. High 29.
CHICAGO, IL
WETM 18 News

Active Weather Weekend Ahead with low wind chills to begin the weekend and chance of snow to end it

Friday 10:00 PM Forecast AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 14TH: 34° AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 14TH: 16° FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:31 AM FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:01 PM Friday started off cold with overcast skies and temperatures right at or around freezing. Now there are multiple weather hazards in place as we head into the weekend. After an arctic front moved […]
ENVIRONMENT
KPLC TV

First Alert Forecast: Strong cold front arrives Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday was another nice day with clear skies and warm temperatures with highs in the low 70s. Tonight will be warmer with lows in the low to mid 50s. The next cold front will move through Saturday and it will bring another round of cooler temperatures for the next several days. Some scattered showers are possible ahead of the front, the chance of rain is 30%. Temperatures ahead of the front will reach the 50s in the morning and highs will top out near 60 by around noon. By the afternoon temperatures will drop quickly with most areas in the 40s by sunset or shortly after.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTVZ

Warmer days ahead

Our skies will stay partly cloudy Friday night. Southerly breezes will stay gentle and lows will be in the upper teens to upper 20s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will prevail through the weekend and well into next week. A long run of unseasonably warm temperatures can also be expected. The next several days will see daytime highs in the low to mid-50s, with lows in the low to mid-30s. Those at upper elevations will see temperatures modestly lower.
ENVIRONMENT
brproud.com

Friday Night: Strong cold front to move in on Saturday; Much colder weather to come

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and milder. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Saturday; Saturday is cold front day! Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm into the 60s during the morning hours and it will be breezy. Rain is likely during the morning and midday thanks to the passage of the cold front. We are not concerned about severe weather at this time. Temperatures will quickly drop as this cold front sweeps through. Plan on temperatures in the 40s by the afternoon and evening, but it will feel much colder. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 30s and it will be breezy, or even windy.
ENVIRONMENT
WEAR

Strong storms, strong cold front for Saturday

No, you aren't crazy. It's our third weekend in a row with severe storm chances across NW Florida. A strong cold front is on the way too. The chance this weekend comes Saturday afternoon, as well as during the evening hours. A marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather is posted across coastal NW Florida. A slight risk (2/5) for severe weather is posted further east towards Panama City, FL.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy