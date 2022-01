The family of a man who was killed in an apparent shark attack in California on Christmas eve thanked a surfer who managed to retrieve the man’s remains and said she was “obviously part of the family now”.The attack is believed to be the first fatal shark attack in the US in 2021 and had occurred at Morro Bay, about 320km north of Los Angeles.Authorities had identified the victim as 42-year-old Tomas Butterfield on Thursday, according to a Los Angeles Times report published on Sunday.Around 10.40am on Christmas eve, a woman surfer found a bodyboard “kind of bobbing in the...

ACCIDENTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO