DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Four people, including a 2-month-old baby girl, were on a medical helicopter when it crashed in Delaware County Tuesday afternoon. The chopper was heading to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, when it crashed near the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church, on the 600 block of Burmont Road, in Drexel Hill just before 1 p.m. Officials say the crash was a miracle landing because the area in which the medical helicopter crashed is a heavily trafficked area and no one outside of the chopper was injured. All four occupants aboard the chopper were able to self...

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO