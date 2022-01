The birthplace of the snowmobile is this little Wisconsin town's claim to fame. Even though it has been many years since I was in school, I still enjoy finding out information. In fact, I like to learn something new every day. It does not happen all the time but when it does, I get excited. Well, unless I forget something I already knew. There are moments when I find out a new fact and it kind of freaks me out because I wonder why I never knew it before.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO