Adams meets with gun violence prevention groups

By Ayana Harry
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Mayor Eric Adams met with grassroots gun violence prevention organizations on Tuesday in response to the shooting death of a young worker in a Burger Kin g.

The 19-year-old woman was killed on Sunday as she worked the overnight shift.

“It is unacceptable to me, and the person who did this must be caught,” Mayor Adams said Tuesday evening.

SAVE East Harlem Director Omar Jackson said gun violence has been a big issue in the neighborhood.

“This recent string or uptick of gun violence that has been happening, it’s just like it’s all over the place,” Jackson said. “So yeah, it affects us seriously.”

In nearby West Harlem, Street Corner Resources CEO Iesha Sekou said there’s been an increase in shootings and assaults.

Mayor Adams wants to reform and rebuild New York City’s plainclothes anti-crime units to get more guns off the streets.

