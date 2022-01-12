Genting warns that shipbuilder's insolvency could lead to defaults

Q: With the latest wave of omicron-related cruise cancellations, there must be tens or even hundreds of thousands of travel agency clients who have been trying to apply their future cruise credits (FCCs) again and again, without success. Either the cruise line cancels the rebooked sailing, sometimes more than once, or the client wants to cancel it. Further, in some cases, clients have not been able even to find a suitable cabin on a suitable future cruise because the cabins are sold out using FCCs. Finally, there are many clients holding credits who will never be able to use them, such as elderly people who are now too infirm to travel, honeymooners who are now long-married, and students who have already graduated. Is there any way for our agency's clients to force the cruise lines to make cash refunds at this point?

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO