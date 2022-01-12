ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Genting warns that shipbuilder's insolvency could lead to defaults

By Jerry Limone
travelweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Genting Group's shipbuilding company in Germany, MV Werften, filed for insolvency proceedings on Monday, the company warned on Tuesday that it is at risk of defaulting on financing arrangements totaling about $2.78 billion. Genting Hong Kong is the parent of luxury line Crystal Cruises and Asian line Dream...

www.travelweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bisnow

£1.7B Chinese-Backed London Scheme Hit With Debt Default And A Going Concern Warning

A company building the first phase of a huge £1.7B development in east London has defaulted on a loan and faces uncertainty about its ability to continue as a going concern. The developer behind the 4.7M SF office-led mixed-use scheme at the Royal Albert Dock, east of Canary Wharf, needs to raise fresh funds and refinance a loan coming due imminently if it is to continue with the project, per accounts published this week.
ECONOMY
gcaptain.com

Genting Cruise Ship Shares Plunge 56% Due To Omicron Outbreaks And Shipyard Insolvency

By Lorretta Chen (Bloomberg) –Troubled cruise operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd. plunged by a record Thursday after shares resumed trading, following warnings from the company in recent days of more defaults due to the insolvency of its German shipbuilding subsidiary. Part of Malaysian tycoon Lim Kok Thay’s sprawling casino-to-hospitality...
MARKETS
q957.com

China’s R&F Properties Hong Kong arm put in ‘selective’ default by S&P

LONDON (Reuters) – Chinese developer Guangzhou R&F Properties, which has a number of super-sized projects in global cities such as London, saw its Hong Kong offshoot declared in “selective default” on Thursday after it pushed through a bond payment delay. Credit rating agency S&P Global took the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insolvency#Cruise#Genting Group#Asian#The Stock Exchange#Dream Cruises#Global Dream#Crystal#The Crystal Endeavor
Travel Weekly

Genting Hong Kong’s German shipyard businesses file for insolvency

The German shipyard businesses of Genting Hong Kong – MV Werften and Lloyd Werft – have filed for insolvency. The news comes after Genting Hong Kong – the parent of Star Cruises, Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises – suspended trading in its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
ECONOMY
gcaptain.com

Genting Hong Kong Says MV Werften Insolvency to Spark Defaults

By Lorretta Chen (Bloomberg) Genting Hong Kong, the troubled cruise operator controlled by Malaysian tycoon Lim Kok Thay, warned Tuesday of more defaults due to the insolvency of its German shipbuilding subsidiary. The company “considers that it has exhausted all reasonable efforts” to negotiate with counter-parties under the current financing...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Genting Hong Kong subsidiary teetering on insolvency amid protracted talks on German aid — report

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 8): Cruise ship operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary MV Werften Holdings Ltd (MVWH) is reported to be teetering on insolvency as it finds itself in protracted negotiations with the German federal and state governments over long-promised financial assistance to mitigate the impact of Covid-19-driven movement restrictions which had stifled the global tourism sector’s growth, The Maritime Executive reported, quoting MVWH managing director Carsten Haake and a spokesperson for labour unions in Germany.
WORLD
travelweekly.com

Crystal Cruises is removed from Travelex's financial default list

Crystal Cruises was removed from Travelex's financial default list, which is significant because Travelex is one of the largest travel insurance vendors for Virtuoso, the luxury travel agency network. Crystal is once again covered by Travelex's supplier-default coverage, following a $30 million loan that Genting Hong Kong (Crystal's parent company)...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
InvestorPlace

3 Cruise Stocks That Could Be Torpedoed by the CDC’s Latest Warning

The omicron Covid-19 variant has taken its toll on cruise stocks. The three cruise ship giants in Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), Carnival (NYSE:CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) have all seen their shares tumble in recent days. Adding to their woes, the Centers for Disease Control came out with a warning to “avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelweekly.com

Viator's Ben Drew on the near-term outlook for day tours and experiences

Things are trending positively for Tripadvisor's Viator, the 350,000 activities-strong marketplace for tours and experiences. Business in 2021 surpassed pre-pandemic highs. Senior editor Jamie Biesiada spoke with the company's president, Ben Drew, about how travel has changed, what the future holds and how Viator's travel agent business is doing. Q:...
LIFESTYLE
travelweekly.com

Cash refund for FCCs might be possible

Q: With the latest wave of omicron-related cruise cancellations, there must be tens or even hundreds of thousands of travel agency clients who have been trying to apply their future cruise credits (FCCs) again and again, without success. Either the cruise line cancels the rebooked sailing, sometimes more than once, or the client wants to cancel it. Further, in some cases, clients have not been able even to find a suitable cabin on a suitable future cruise because the cabins are sold out using FCCs. Finally, there are many clients holding credits who will never be able to use them, such as elderly people who are now too infirm to travel, honeymooners who are now long-married, and students who have already graduated. Is there any way for our agency's clients to force the cruise lines to make cash refunds at this point?
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

More Countries Could Follow El Salvador’s Lead and Adopt Bitcoin

Fidelity indicated in a note that more countries could follow the lead of El Salvador and adopt bitcoin as a legal tender. “If bitcoin adoption increases, the countries that secure some bitcoin today will be better off competitively than their peers. Therefore, even if other countries do not believe in the investment thesis or adoption of bitcoin, they will be forced to acquire some as a form of insurance,” Fidelity said.
MARKETS
travelweekly.com

Delta maintains bright outlook for 2022 despite bad start

A downturn caused by the Covid-19 omicron variant cost Delta approximately $80 million in December. And, the airline projects that the omicron wave will cost Delta a combined $60 million to $70 million in January and February, turning those months into money losers. Nevertheless, Delta executives are maintaining a bullish...
DELTA, CO
travelweekly.com

CLIA executive calls on travel advisors to persuade cruisers not to cancel

Charles Sylvia, CLIA's vice president of trade relations, implored travel advisors to ask their clients not to cancel cruises because of the CDC's Level 4 travel warning. During the weekly Coffee Talk webinar -- hosted by Royal Caribbean International senior vice president of sales, trade support and service Vicki Freed -- Sylvia reiterated CLIA's position that the cruise line trade group was "perplexed" by the CDC's decision to raise the travel warning and direct Americans not to cruise.
TRAVEL
travelweekly.com

Royal Caribbean Group's new CEO addresses agents during webinar

Royal Caribbean Group's new CEO, Jason Liberty, told travel advisors on Wednesday that the Covid-19 pandemic was "a meteor that hit our industry, but we have survived that hit." Liberty is the hand-picked successor to Richard Fain, who stepped down this month after 33 years at the helm of Royal...
EDUCATION
travelweekly.com

American Express Global Business Travel joins ASTA

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) has joined ASTA. While some of the company's subsidiaries, including Ovation Travel Group and Egencia, have been active members, the Society said this is the first time the entire corporate travel giant -- No. 3 on Travel Weekly's 2021 Power List -- has been a member.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy