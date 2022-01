Derek Carr will play in the biggest game of his NFL career today, and here is why neither he nor the Las Vegas Raiders will be fazed by the moment. Many thought that the story of the 2021-2022 Las Vegas Raiders was finished when former head coach Jon Gruden resigned from the team this past October – but Derek Carr and company have said otherwise. When they had every reason to have yet another mediocre or below .500 season, the team clawed back when many pundits thought they were down and out.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO