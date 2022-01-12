ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Souvenir: Part III’ Will Mostly Likely Happen

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA W Magazine interview with Tilda Swinton has the prolific actress basically confirming that there are plans to continue Joanna Hogg’s ‘Souvenir’ films into a third chapter, “the characters will continue. We like the challenge. We like hills to climb” said Swinton. I thought...

www.worldofreel.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Nightmare Alley’: Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Almost Took The Leads In Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Film

After the release of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly offered quite a few films. Obviously. Reports surfaced that he was offered new films from folks such as Paul Thomas Anderson and Alejandro Innaritu. There were also reports that he was offered a potential role in a Guillermo del Toro film. With Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” getting a bit of a delay, DiCaprio decided to skip the other offers and sign on to film “Don’t Look Up” with director Adam McKay.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Hogg
Person
Tilda Swinton
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in January 2022

As a new year begins, a bevy of new titles are now available to stream on Netflix. It can be daunting trying to figure out what to watch on the streaming service, and narrowing the selection down to what’s been newly added is an easy way way ensure you’re finding something you haven’t seen before (or haven’t seen in a long time).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Souvenir#Cannes#W Magazine#Part Iii#Imdb#Rotten Tomatoes
The Independent

Memoria review: A magical mystery tour of Tilda Swinton’s subconscious that proves oddly comforting

Dir: Apichatpong Weerasethakul. Starring Tilda Swinton, Elkin Díaz, Juan Pablo Urrego, Agnes Brekke. 12A, 136 minutes.Towards the end of Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s ecological psychodrama Memoria, a man lies asleep in the grass, or possibly dead. He’s in the countryside outside Medellin, with Tilda Swinton watching him. Weerasethakul’s camera remains static for what feels like a century, the filmmaker unconcerned with time, cuts or cinematic convention. He makes you survey the man’s body for breath, notice the sway of the greenery that surrounds him, and the gentleness of the neighbouring wind. Memoria lives or dies in these moments.Swinton is Jessica, a...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Godfather’ New Trailer Marks Upcoming Limited Theatrical Anniversary Re-Release

“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.” “Don’t ever take sides against the family again.” “Don’t ask me about my business, Kay.” The new trailer for the 50th anniversary limited theatrical re-release of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic The Godfather, is, if nothing else, a reminder that the great mobster movie unleashed some of the most memorable lines of dialogue in Hollywood history. Paramount Pictures released the new trailer today with the announcement that the film will have a limited 50th anniversary theatrical release in Dolby Vision beginning February 25, exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S. and international territories around the world. All three films in the trilogy – The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, and Coppola’s recently re-edited version of the final film, Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone – have been restored under the direction of Coppola and will be made available on 4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time ever on March 22. Check out the new trailer above. And take the cannoli.
MOVIES
Variety

Joel Coen Is New King of Scotland With His Beautiful ‘Macbeth’

Never underestimate Joel Coen. In a year when nine of the top-grossing films are part of a franchise, his new film is Shakespeare. Entirely filmed on soundstages, with abstract, Expressionistic sets. It’s in black and white. The stars are over 60. It’s not exactly a safe bet, but Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is one of the year’s best, and one of the best adaptations of Shakespeare on film. When a play has been performed onstage for 400 years and filmed multiple times by directors including Orson Welles, Akira Kurosawa and Roman Polanski, it’s hard to bring anything new to the table. But...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
worldofreel.com

What Exactly is Going With the Berlin Film Festival?

I’m definitely not going to Berlin this year, not with all the travelling hurdles I have to deal with, not to mention the vague and restrictive policies the film festival has implemented due to Omicron. Cannes is much more worth the headache. There has also been conflicting messaging in...
MOVIES
Collider

Bond to 'The Souvenir Part II': The 7 Best Sequels Of 2021

The result of COVID-19 meant that many of the most anticipated blockbuster titles were pushed from 2020 to 2021. Although audiences still proceeded with caution, theatrical attendance was on the rise as fans anticipated these major titles. Combine the films pushed from the following year with the films already slated for release, and you get a stacked lineup featuring two years worth of movies.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

Sundance Buzz is Very Muted This Year

I have seen about a half dozen Sundance 2022 titles so far, nothing particularly stood out, but I’m hoping something big will in the coming days, as the press screeners keep piling up in my inbox. Right now, Sundance is headed into its 44th edition, which begins on January...
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

Mia Hansen-Løve‘ ‘One Fine Morning’ is Ready to Premiere at Cannes

Les Films du Losange nabbed pre-sales on Mia Hansen-Løve’s upcoming drama, “One Fine Morning”, starring Léa Seydoux. This sets the stage nicely for a Cannes premiere in May. Shooting on “One Fine Morning” occurred last summer, that is until Seydoux got COVID and had to...
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘Rifkin’s Festival’: Woody Allen’s Latest Trifle Goes Through the Motions [Review]

Shot in the summer of 2019, against the backdrop of San Sebastien, Woody Allen‘s “Rifkin’s Festival” feels like a waste of time if you’re not a Woody completist such as myself. It’s a bland, moanful, slight riff on what Allen seems to be doing these days — making light and ineffectual romcoms. It really just dabbles around with the usual same-old-same-old. The occasional dreamy tributes to classic ’60s cinema (8 1/2, Jules and Jim, Persona) which, given Allen’s masterful penchant for being inspired by these directors in the past, feels incredibly off and forced.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is Now the 5th Highest-Grossing Movie of All-Time

I have been adamantly following the box-office receipts of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” because, quite frankly, it represents hope. Before it opened, I had no hope about the future of moviegoing in the pandemic-era, but ‘No Way Home’ has proven that there is still an immense audience ready to go back to theaters.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel Turned Shakespeare Into a Visual Haiku

Director of photography Bruno Delbonnel’s first three collaborations with Joel and Ethan Coen ranged from a comic segment of the anthology film “Paris, Je T’aime” in 2006 to the NYC ’60s-era folk music dramedy “Inside Llewyn Davis” to their hilariously idiosyncratic Western “The History Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” But even having worked with the directors on a range of subject that wide, Delbonnel was still surprised by the next film Joel contacted him about, one he would be directing without Ethan by his side. “He called me one day and said, ‘I want to do this little movie, it’s called ‘The...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy