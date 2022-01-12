ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA grants TXST $36K to support underrepresented students for food, agriculture, natural resources careers

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture recently granted Texas State University $360,000 to attract, support and prepare underrepresented undergraduate and graduate students for food, agriculture and natural resources careers. Texas State received the funding through the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture's Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) Education Grants...

brproud.com

USDA invests $591,597 grant in Baton Rouge local food economy

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA) has been awarded a three-year grant of $591,579 from the United States Department of Agricultural (USDA). The grant supports the connection between Baton Rouge farmers and the community. “This funding will significantly increase our capacity to work...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wagmtv.com

USDA awards over $2 million to Maine agricultural businesses

Maine (WABI) - Ten Maine agricultural businesses received a combined more than $2 million in grants from the USDA. The funding comes from the Value-Added Producer Grant Program. The winners were announced at the Maine Agricultural Trades Show’s virtual workshop. The grants were awarded through a national competition. The...
MAINE STATE
MyChesCo

USDA Offers Expanded Conservation Program Opportunities to Support Climate Smart Agriculture in 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) this week announced several new and expanded opportunities for climate smart agriculture in 2022. Updates include nationwide availability of the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) Conservation Incentive Contracts option, a new and streamlined EQIP Cover Crop Initiative, and added flexibilities for producers to easily re-enroll in the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). These improvements to NRCS’ working lands conservation programs, combined with continued program opportunities in all states, are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s broader effort to support climate-smart agriculture.
AGRICULTURE
The Richmond Observer

Grants available for agricultural projects

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission is accepting applications for the 2022 grant cycle. Successful projects will meet the key objectives for 2022: create positive impacts for rural communities, stimulate economic development and support the agricultural industry. Funds will be awarded in the fall of 2022 for selected innovative projects.
RALEIGH, NC
South Ark Daily

Gov. Hutchinson’s Proposed Budget Includes $841,000 for UAM’s College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources

MONTICELLO, Ark.—During Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s balanced budget presentation to the state’s Joint Budget Committee on Jan. 11, he proposed funding for the University of Arkansas at Monticello’s College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources. “We have $841,000 in the budget, which is a new item, for the UAM College of Forestry in Monticello,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “This investment will support the all-important timber industry in South Arkansas and help us to stay on the forefront of innovation in that important economic driver in our state.” The proposed funding will support the Arkansas Center for Forest Business, housed in UAM’s College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources and directed by Matthew Pelkki. The center provides technical assistance for market-based solutions to forest resource challenges, programs for degree and post-baccalaureate education, and information on timber supply, forest products markets, and operational efficiency. “When fully funded, the center anticipates hiring an additional three to four PhD-level technical experts in forest products marketing, forest finance and taxation, supply chain management, and global trade/policy,” Pelkki said. “The Arkansas Center for Forest Business will work cooperatively with state agencies (i.e., Department of Agriculture, Economic Development Commission), other universities (i.e., UA’s Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, UALR/UAF/ASU engineering programs), UAM’s School of Business, local economic development agencies, and importantly, existing forest landowners, loggers, mills and wood products consumers to advance and increase the markets and use of sustainably produced wood products.” UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss praised the collaborative efforts that led to Gov. Hutchinson’s support of the center, stating, “Funding for the Arkansas Center for Forest Business at UAM is a testament to the impressive research that Dr. Pelkki and the entire College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources already conduct for the state of Arkansas. Their commitment to finding new value-added wood products and recruiting new wood industries to Arkansas is vital to the future of Southeast Arkansas’s economic development. This important project would not be possible without the assistance of the entire Southeast Arkansas delegation in the General Assembly, along with Representatives Ken Bragg and Lane Jean, and of course, Governor Hutchinson. Future generations will look at the creation of this important center and recognize this as the beginning of something special for Arkansas.”
MONTICELLO, AR
wnky.com

Student awarded grant for agriculture for a second time

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Barren County High School senior received a grant for an agricultural project for $1,000. One Barren County student is preparing to plant his own garden with a grant he applied for through the Future Farmers of America funded by the Bob Evans foundation. That student,...
GLASGOW, KY
EurekAlert

New USDA grant to support climate resilience planning in Indian Country

Reno, Nev. (Jan 13, 2022) – A collaborative team of researchers led by Maureen McCarthy, Ph.D., of DRI has received a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA) to support and strengthen the role of USDA Climate Hubs in Indian Country.
RENO, NV
San Marcos Daily Record

TXST makes $6.5 million available for students through Bobcat Cares

More than $6.5 million will be available to help currently enrolled Texas State University students and eligible students lessen financial insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through Bobcat Cares. Texas State University recently announced the available federal funding for the 2022 semester, which will be distributed directly to eligible students...
COLLEGES
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Department of Agriculture partners to support farmers markets

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has partnered with the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas for the seventh annual Arkansas Farmers Market Promotion Program and the Arkansas Farmers Market Bag Program. These programs, which are administered by the department and funded by the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas, help build awareness...
ARKANSAS STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Northeast receives $450K USDA workforce-training grant

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer – a member of the Senate agriculture committee - has announced that Northeast Community College has been awarded a $450,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for an agricultural workforce training project. Northeast’s dean of workforce development, Dr. Cyndi Hanson, says the grant will allow Northeast...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Daily Collegian

A student guide to food and housing security resources at Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As part of a University-wide network of support, Penn State offers a range of services to assist students who are experiencing food and housing insecurity. Whether facing a one-time financial issue or dealing with a long-term challenge, students at every campus can access a range of resources, including campus food pantries, assistance with SNAP benefits, emergency funds and housing grants, a nutrition clinic, budgeting help and more.
PENN, PA
agdaily.com

USDA renews partnership to support underserved landowners

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack joined Cornelius Blanding, executive director of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund, today to sign an agreement signifying a continued partnership between the USDA and the nonprofit organization. The partnership between the USDA and the Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund aims to increase the...
AGRICULTURE
MyChesCo

USDA Announces Increased Funding to Support School Meals

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a recent adjustment in school meal reimbursements to help schools continue to serve children healthy and nutritious meals. This move will put an estimated $750 million more into school meal programs across the nation this year, making sure federal reimbursements keep pace with food and operational costs, while ensuring children continue to receive healthy meals at school.
AGRICULTURE
APG of Wisconsin

LCO Ojibwe College announces agriculture, natural resources scholarship

Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College (LCOOC) has announced a new scholarship supporting students in the agriculture and natural resources degree program. An anonymous donation has created a fund that will allow for 25 $1,000 scholarships offered in each fall and spring semester of the course of the next 12 years.
AGRICULTURE
oc-breeze.com

LAO releases an analysis of the University of California’s agricultural and natural resource programs

The Legislative Analyst’s Office has just published the following report:. An Analysis of the University of California’s Agricultural and Natural Resource Programs. The University of California (UC) operates two programs focused on agricultural and natural resource issues. One program—Agricultural Experiment Stations—supports basic and applied research at the Berkeley, Davis, and Riverside campuses. The other program—Cooperative Extension—conducts applied research and provides outreach to stakeholders across the state. The university tasks the UC Agriculture and Natural Resources (ANR) division with supporting program administration and implementation, though in practice UC ANR focuses the bulk of its efforts on Cooperative Extension. Campus deans and UC ANR jointly oversee the experiment stations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

USDA Census of Agriculture to be conducted again in 2022

USDA Census of Agriculture to be conducted again in 2022. January 6, 2022 By Rhiannon Branch Filed Under: News, USDA. USDA’s Census of Agriculture is conducted every five years, meaning farmers can expect to see those surveys in the mail again in 2022. Mark Schleusener is the Illinois State...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Agricultural Resource Management Survey deadline extended

Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS) is the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s primary source of information on the production practices, resource use, and economic well-being of America’s farms and ranches. Farmers are encouraged to respond to the survey, which has been extended to January 14. The survey asks about...
AGRICULTURE

