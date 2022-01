ALICE, Texas — The Alice Coyotes received the Blitz play of the year trophy Thursday for Kaleb Aguilar's touchdown run against Hidalgo. The senior running back Aguilar lost not one, but both shoes and still found the endzone against the Pirates. It's the second time in three seasons that Alice has won the play of the year and third overall.

ALICE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO