Las Vegas, NV

I-Team: ‘Get in the car, I have candy,’ woman accused of luring children in Las Vegas valley

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of attempting to lure children into her car, offering at least one child candy, Las Vegas Metro police said.

The 8 News Now I-Team began looking into the issue Monday after hearing from concerned parents.

Police arrested Kerenlee Sharon, 47, on Monday on one charge of luring a child, records show.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment complex near Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive in the southwest valley for a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle had been seen involving similar allegations on Sunday as well, police said.

The driver, later identified as Sharon, had been approaching children “coming home from school and telling them to come with her,” an arrest report said.

A mother had reported to police that a woman, who police believe was Sharon, came up to her children and said “hi” to them and had followed them, the report said.

Another child told police the woman, who police believe is Sharon, that she “said she had candies” and told the boy to get in her car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWYIA_0dj6X3oF00
Police arrested Kerenlee Sharon, 47, on Monday on one charge of luring a child, records show. (KLAS)

Officers interviewed the 8-year-old boy, who told them the woman rolled down her window, saying “Get in the car, I have candy.” The boy ran off, threatening to bash the woman’s window with a rock, he told police.

A person called 911 on Monday afternoon, saying the woman was at the apartment complex.

When officers approached Sharon outside of her car, she said she was “just walking around,” according to officers.

Police did not speculate a motive behind the attempted luring.

Records showed Sharon remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 34

Colt..,
3d ago

sadly alot of people wouldn't suspect a woman would do this. they seriously look for men in white vans and ignore everyone else that could be after their kids

Reply(1)
13
Constance Williams
3d ago

i was waiting to cross street on Cheyenne, woman driver driving up Cheyenne slowed down " you need a ride"? i said no. instead of her continuing up Cheyenne, she u turns as i was crossing heading down Cheyenne. I stopped and watched once i made it to the other side saw a figure sat up in back seat! I'm a senior had a few groceries. I strongly believe she and whoever was in the back seat was up to know good.

Reply(1)
12
Pansi May
3d ago

Thank heavens all the children knew better than go with her, and alerted adults to her attempts! Smart kids. 🏃👬👍

Reply
18
 

NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
